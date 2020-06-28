Nitrux 1.3.0 Released with KDE Plasma 5.19, Inkscape 1.0, and Nvidia 440.100

Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 1.3.0, a new monthly maintenance update for this Ubuntu-based GNU/Linux distribution.

As expected, Nitrux 1.3.0 is here one month after the release of Nitrux 1.2.9, and it introduces updates to various packages, starting with the Linux kernel, which was bumped to version 5.6.0-1017, and continuing with the latest Inkscape 1.0 SVG graphics editor and Mozilla Firefox 77.0.1 web browser.

But what’s most important in this release is the fact that the default desktop environment saw a major upgrade. Nitrux 1.3.0 now ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.19.2 desktop, which is accompanied by the KDE Applications 20.04.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.71.0 open-source software suites.

Also included is the latest Nvidia 440.100 proprietary graphics driver for those who use Nitrux on a computer with an Nvidia GPU. This release supports the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design, GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design, and Quadro T1000 with Max-Q Design.

Among other changes, Nitrux 1.3.0 comes with an updated GTK theme that now matches the Kvantum theme and the Plasma color scheme more closely, as well as an updated SDDM theme and Plasma splash and lock screen to match the palette of the Plasma color scheme.

On top of that, the default system font was changed from Chivo to Fira Sans to provide users with a more modern look and increased readability. The default wallpaper selection was also updated and there’s now a new default wallpaper called Opal along with a Day/Night wallpaper plugin that simulates the color transition of the background.

Last but not least, this release ships with a new version of the appimage-cli-tool command-line utility called appimage-manager, which is written in Go, and Wine as an AppImage. Of course, all the security patches and software updates from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) have been included as well.

Nitrux 1.3.0 is available for download right now from the official website or by clicking the button below. Existing users don’t have to download the new ISO to keep their installations up to date.