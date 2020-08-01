Nitrux 1.3.1 Released with Latest Plasma Desktop, Improved Installer, and Faster Installation

Uri Herrera announced the release of Nitrux 1.3.1, the first point release to the Nitrux 1.3 series of this gorgeous Linux distro based on the latest KDE technologies and Ubuntu.

As expected, Nitrux 1.3.1 is an updated media of the distribution that ships with the latest and greatest software. It includes the recently released KDE Plasma 5.19.4 desktop environment, along with the KDE Applications 20.04.03 and KDE Frameworks 5.72.0 open-source software suites.

If you’re a fan of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, these components mentioned above are the only reason you should download the latest Nitrux release and install it on your personal computer. If you already have Nitrux installed, congratulations, you’re already running the newest KDE technologies.

Also updated in the Nitrux 1.3.1 is the Linux kernel, which means better support for newer hardware, though I was expecting to see Nitrux already using the Linux 5.7 kernel series by now, but there must be a reason the developers are still sticking with Linux kernel 5.6.

Anyway, the good news for new Nitrux users is that the latest ISO release brings faster installation times thanks to the adoption of LZ4 compression, as well as an improved installer that should make the whole installation process a breeze and more enjoyable, thanks to Calamares-QML, a QML port of the Calamares installer.

Other than that, the Nitrux 1.3.1 improves support for Linux laptops with Nvidia discrete cards, which should now be able to output video via a HDMI connection, adds more beautiful wallpapers, and fixes various visual glitches with the GTK theme to match the Plasma color scheme, as well as the Luv icon theme and the Kvantum theme.

If you want to give Nitrux a try, you can download the latest release right now from the official website or by using the direct download link below.