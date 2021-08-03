Nitrux 1.5.1 Released with Latest KDE Plasma Desktop, Updated Installer

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 1.5.1, a new update to this powerful GNU/Linux distributions based on Debian GNU/Linux and utilizing the latest KDE and Qt technologies.

Nitrux 1.5.1 appears to be a small update to the Nitrux 1.5 series of the distribution, which shipped last month as one of the first to support the Linux 5.13 kernel series. Now, the new release ships with updated kernels, including Linux 5.13.7 as the default kernel, as well as Linux 5.10.55 LTS and Linux 5.4.137 LTS as long-term supported kernels, which can be installed from the repositories.

Nitrux also supports Liquorix and Xanmod kernels, currently Linux 5.12.0-19.3, 5.13.7, and 5.13.7-cacule, as well as Linux-Libre LTS and non-LTS kernels, currently Linux 5.10.55 and 5.12.19, all of which can be installed from the repositories.

On top of that, the Nitrux 1.5.1 release includes up-to-date components, starting with the latest KDE Plasma 5.22.4 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.84 and KDE Gear 21.04.3 software suites, and continuing with Heroic Games Launcher 1.8.2 and the Mozilla Firefox 90 web browser.

Also updated in this release is the Calamares graphical installer, which now uses the recently added QML modules for the Welcome, Locale, Keyboard, and Users pages. Looking at the screenshots below, I have to admit that they look really nice and should make installing Nitrux more enjoyable.









Of course, this release also includes all the latest security updates from the Debian GNU/Linux Sid (Unstable) software repositories, but it is intended for new installations only. Existing Nitrux 1.5 users can update their installations by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator or by using the Plasma Discover package manager.

Images courtesy of the Nitrux Project

Last updated 21 hours ago