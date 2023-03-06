Nitrux 2.7 Released with Maui Shell and KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS Flavors

Uri Herrera announced today the general availability of Nitrux 2.7 as the latest ISO release for this systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution featuring the latest KDE Plasma desktop environment with a focus on AppImages.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series (Liquorix flavored for desktop, multimedia, and gaming workloads), Nitrux 2.7 is here to offer you a brand-new flavor of its ISO image featuring the in-house developed and long-anticipated Maui Shell desktop interface.

Maui Shell is a convergent desktop interface for desktops and mobile devices developed by the Nitrux development team. It features a set of in-house baked apps created with the Maui Kit, called Maui Apps, which are also available in the KDE Plasma edition.

To be honest, I like the Maui Shell flavor better than the KDE Plasma flavor. I think it makes Nitrux more special and not “yet another KDE-focused distro.” Unfortunately, Maui Shell is still not a finished product so it will take a while until it becomes the default desktop environment of Nitrux.

Nitrux 2.7 Maui Shell flavor

As expected, the new Maui Shell edition is also based on Debian GNU/Linux, just like the KDE Plasma edition, which was updated to the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series, as well as the recently released KDE Frameworks 5.103 and KDE Gear 22.12.3 software suites.

Of course, the Nitrux 2.7 release also brings various updated packages and apps, including the latest Mesa 23 graphics stack and the NVIDIA 525.89.02 graphics driver, as well as bug fixes to make your Nitrux experience better. Check out the release announcement page for more details.

Nitrux 2.7 is available for download right now from the official website or by clicking the direct download links below. Depending on your needs, you can choose between the new Maui Shell version or the KDE Plasma edition.

The ISO images are used for new installations and to upgrade from Nitrux 2.6 or a previous release. Details on how to upgrade your Nitrux installations are provided in the official release notes.

