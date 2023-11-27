Nitrux 3.2 Released with Aesthetic FHS, Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, and Updated Installer

Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.2 as the latest stable ISO snapshot for this systemd-free, immutable, Debian-based, and KDE-focused GNU/Linux distribution.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel in the usual Liquorix flavor for uncompromised responsiveness, Nitrux 3.2 is here to introduce a new feature called Aesthetic FHS, which is a new file system hierarchy standard in an attempt to make the Linux FHS (Filesystem Hierarchy Standard) directories in the root directory more human-readable. A future release will replace Linux FHS entirely with Aesthetic FHS.

Given the challenges of creating the proposed directory structure, this initial implementation focuses only on the organization of the existing Linux FHS directories and their contents, thus only in the aesthetic portion of the initial proposal, hence the name,” explained Uri Herrera.

To make Nitrux work better with more modern systems, this release also introduces signed bootloader binaries to provide users with Secure Boot compatibility when booting the ISO image. However, while the compatibility is there, it will not work with Nitrux’s default Liquorix-flavored kernel, so users must install other Secure Boot-compatible kernels in a container, such as the official Debian kernel.

Since this is a new ISO snapshot intended for installation purposes only, Nitrux 3.2 updates the Calamares installer with a new, stricter user password quality check by using the libpwquality library, support for using LUKS1 as a fallback when encrypting partitions if LUKS2 fails, as well as mitigations for the CVE-2019-13179 vulnerability in LUKS encryptions.

Nitrux 3.2 updates various components to make the distribution more compatible with the latest hardware, such as the linux-firmware and intel-microcode packages. It also includes the recently released PipeWire 1.0 audio/video server and WirePlumber 0.4.16 session and policy manager, the Mozilla Firefox 120 web browser, the NVIDIA 545.29.06 graphics driver, and additional daemons for running Nitrux on Hyper-V.

Of course, some of the most recent KDE software have been included as well in this release, namely the KDE Plasma 5.27.9 LTS desktop environment and KDE Gear 23.08.3 software suite. Unfortunately, the KDE Frameworks software suite is kept at version 5.111 in this release due to upstream KDE neon not including it yet in its User edition.

Several bugs and issues reported by users were fixed, so check out the release announcement for more details. Meanwhile, if you want to give Nitrux a try, you can download Nitrux 3.2 right now from the official website or by using the direct download link below. Existing Nitrux users need only to update their installations using the Nitrux Updater utility.

Last updated 17 mins ago