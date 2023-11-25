OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Is Out as the Last KDE Plasma 5 Release, Powered by Linux 6.6 LTS

The OpenMandriva project announced today the release and general availability of OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 as the latest major release of this 100% community-driven GNU/Linux distribution and the direct successor of Mandriva Linux.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is here as the last OpenMandriva Lx release to feature the KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment. It comes pre-installed with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.9 LTS desktop, as well as the KDE Gear 23.08.3 and KDE Frameworks 5.112 software suites.

One important thing to notice in this release is the fact that the X11 session is still used by default in the distribution on bare metal and virtual machines. OpenMandriva did not announce any plans to switch to Wayland by default.

But considering the fact that the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment will default to Wayland, they’ll probably adopt it too with the next major release, OpenMandriva Lx 6.0. However, a Wayland session is available in OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 for those who want to use it (you need to select it from the login manager).

This release also merges the / and /usr filesystems, addresses recent security vulnerabilities, updates many of the core components and pre-installed applications to their latest versions, and offers new variants of the GNU/Linux distribution for various ARM boards, which will be available from the official website in the coming weeks.

“We’re still working on the best way to bring features like a fully open graphics stack even on the Mali G610 GPU, for example, those found in Rockchip 3588 boards,” said OpenMandriva. “A RISC-V port is also in progress, but will likely not be ready for a fixed point release before 6.0.”

OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is available for download right now from the official website. Two variants are available, a complete ISO with all the KDE software you may need and a Slim variant that comes only with essential software and lets you choose the programs you want to use in the distribution.

In addition, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 can be downloaded as ISO images pre-installed with the GNOME and LXQt desktop environments. All users of the OpenMandriva Lx 4.x series are strongly recommended to do a fresh installation of OpenMandriva Lx 5.0.

