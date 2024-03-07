openSUSE Leap 15.6 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with GNOME 45

The openSUSE Project announced today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 15.6 operating system release ahead of the final release on June 12th, 2024.

Powered by the Linux 6.4 kernel series and built on top of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 (SP6), openSUSE Leap 15.6 Beta ships with the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS and GNOME 45 desktop environment series.

“GNOME users will be delighted with the GNOME 45 update, which will enhance the user experience with new features and refinements. The desktop environment continues to evolve, providing a sleeker and more intuitive interface,” said Douglas DeMaio.

For those using openSUSE Leap 15.6 with the KDE Plasma desktop, this beta also ships a newer Qt 6 update to ensure compatibility with the latest applications. Talking about compatibility, this beta has full compatibility with the software sources of the SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 6 release.

Under the hood, we find a lot of updated packages including PipeWire 1.0.3, PulseAudio 17.0, GNU C Library 2.38, systemd 254, Python 3.11, OpenSSL 3.1.4, GnuTLS 3.8.0, firewalld 2.0.1, AppArmor 3.1.6, KDE Frameworks 5.114, Qt 5.15.12 LTS, Qt 6.6.1, DPDK 23.07, Xen 4.18, KVM 8.1.3, libvirt 1.0, podman 4.8, and virt-manager 4.1.

openSUSE Leap 15.6 Beta is available for download right now from the official website for those of you who want to test and provide feedback. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for use in production environments.

If you’re using openSUSE Leap 15.5 and want to upgrade to this beta, you can do so by running the zypper --releasever=15.6 dup command in a terminal emulator. However, it is not recommended to upgrade a stable release to a pre-release version, so you might want to get familiar with the known issues in openSUSE Leap 15.6.

According to the openSUSE Roadmap, the final release of openSUSE Leap 15.6 will be publicly available on June 12th, 2024, while the Release Candidate (RC) version is expected to hit the streets in late April or early May 2024.

Last updated 2 hours ago