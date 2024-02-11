PeaZip 9.7 Open-Source File Archiver Utility Adds Native ARM64 Linux Support

The PeaZip 9.7 open-source, free, and cross-platform archive manager has been released today as a maintenance update meant to refresh the application’s core functionality and also address some bugs.

PeaZip 9.7 is here to add native support for AArch64 (ARM64) Linux systems by providing ready-to-use builds for both GTK and Qt variants of the application. This should make it easier for users to use the popular file archiver utility on 64-bit ARM hardware like the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.

This release also improves the scripting generation engine by implementing a new option in the Console tab of archiving and extraction screens to use the stdin/stdout pipe for archiving and extraction of compressed TAR archives. This change eliminates the need to save intermediate TAR files on disk.

“This option does not apply to the GUI app itself (which launches the operations as distinct single processes), but only to scripts generated by the application, which can be saved to run independently in console instances,” explained the devs. “The option applies only to formats handled through the 7z / p7zip backend.”

PeaZip 9.7 also improves the application’s theming by adapting the vertical tabs in the Options screen to the theme’s tab style, improves the loading of language translations for files encoded as UTF8 and UTF8-BOM, and improves support for old translation files that don’t match the application’s version.

Under the hood, PeaZip 9.7 comes with updated backends, including Brotli 1.1.0, Pea 1.17, and Zstd 1.5.5, and has been compiled with Lazarus 3.0 while retaining compatibility with the Lazarus 2.x series. The app was also tested against the 7z 24.01 beta backend, but it’s not included in this release.

A couple of bugs have been addressed as well, including an issue with the -ext2simple switch, which should now work properly, and an issue with the Qt5 section by setting the file browser in the Details mode to row selection.

For more details, check out the changelog on the official website, from where you can also download PeaZip 9.7 as a portable build for your GNU/Linux distribution with GTK or Qt GUIs. With the portable builds, you can use the app without installing anything on your personal computer.

Last updated 48 mins ago