Proton 8.0-4 Released with Support for More Windows Games on Linux

Valve released today Proton 8.0-4 as the latest version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that enable Linux users to play Windows games.

Coming about two and a half months after Proton 8.0-3, the Proton 8.0-4 is here to add official support for more Windows games to play on your Linux box, including Arthurian Legends, CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE-, EverQuest II, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD, Songs for a Hero – Definitive Edition, STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II, and The Longest Journey.

Proton 8.0-4 also brings improvements to previously supported video games, including Have a Nice Death, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound, Scrap Mechanic, Overwatch 2, Baldur Gate’s 3, Street Fighter 6, Garry’s Mod, Dark Souls II, Aura: Fate of the Ages, Train Simulator, and Empyrion – Galactic Survival.

Also improved in this release are the Secret of Mana, Dwarf Fortress, Stray, System Shock (2023), Dead by Daylight, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, Final Fantasy XIII, Locoland, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires IV, Age of Wonders 4, Ship of Fools, and Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition video games.

The list of improved games in Proton 8.0-4 continues with MamaShroom, The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales, and Dark Parables: The Exiled Prince Collector’s Edition.

In addition, this release enables nvapi support for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Voidtrain, Trepang 2, Layers of Fear, Demonologist, Icarus, Portal Prelude RTX, Remnant 2, Desordre, Doge Simulator, Atomic Heart, Alone in the Dark, Baldur’s Gate 3, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Severed Steel, Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, Showgunners, Strayed Lights, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

On top of that, this new Proton release further improves support for the Battle.net, EA Desktop, and Ubisoft Connect launchers, addresses a race condition preventing controller hotplug from working correctly, as well as an issue where games crashed when dragging files/images over a game window.

Under the hood, Proton 8.0-4 ships with Wine-Mono 8.0.1, vkd3d-proton 2.10, DXVK 2.3, dxvk-nvapi 0.6.4, updated vkd3d shader compiler to include recent upstream improvements, and support for Steamworks SDK 1.58.

Linux gamers will automatically receive this new Proton update the next time they open their Steam Client. You can also manually enable Proton 8.0-4 under “Settings > Compatibility > Run other titles with” if you’re using Proton Experimental or another Proton version.

