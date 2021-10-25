Star Labs’ StarLite Mk IV Linux Laptop Is Now Available to Order

UK-based hardware vendor Star Labs launched today the StarLite Mk IV Linux laptop featuring Coreboot open-source firmware, as well as several other new features.

The fourth generation of Star Labs‘ StarLite Linux laptop series is here, bringing an 11-inch LED-backlit true matte ARC display with an anti-reflective coating and Full HD (1920×1080) resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio, Type II matte black anodized aluminum chassis with a fanless design and a contoured heat plate, a redesigned glass trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch gestures, and a 2MP webcam.

Under the hood, the StarLite Mk IV laptop features an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor with Intel UHD 605 graphics and 1.1GHz up to 3.1GHz clock speeds, 8GB 2400MHz RAM, as well as up to 1TB SSD storage with up to 560MB/s sequential read speed and 540MB/s sequential write speed.

Connectivity wise, the Linux-powered laptop includes a reversible USB-C port that supports simultaneous charging, data transfers, and video output, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, a micro HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a MicroSD card reader. It also features Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.1.

The StarLite Mk IV laptop also features StarLite features function lock for the F-keys so you won’t have to hold the Fn key down when adjusting the display brightness or media volume, a backlit keyboard, stereo sound for clear audio, a powerful battery that promises up to 8 hours of battery life, and a 60W power adapter.

Best of all, the Linux laptop supports the Coreboot open-source firmware, which can be tweaked using the Coreboot Configurator utility developed by Star Labs. Of course, users will be able to easily switch between the Coreboot and AMI firmware at any time.

“When using coreboot firmware, you can configure the StarLite to your exact preferences. Whether you want to change the TDP (Thermal Design Power) or disable Clock Gating to use Qubes OS, you can do it all from one program,” said Star Labs.

It’s not a Linux laptop if it doesn’t come with a GNU/Linux distribution, and users will be able to buy the StarLite Mk IV notebook with either Ubuntu, Kubuntu, Xubuntu or Ubuntu MATE 20.04.3 LTS, elementary OS 6, Linux Mint 20.2 with Xfce, MATE or Cinnamon, MX Linux 21 with Xfce, Manjaro 21.0 with Xfce, GNOME or KDE Plasma, as well as Zorin OS 16 Core, Lite or Pro.

The price starts from £400.00 (~474 EUR or $550 USD) and you can buy it right now from Star Labs. You will be able to pay in 3 payments of £133.33/month with PayPal and you can get a 5% discount if you order today. Orders will be shipped in late January 2022.

Image credits: Star Labs

