System76 Refreshes Its Serval WS Linux Laptop with 14th Gen Intel CPU

Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refresh to its powerful Serval WS Linux-powered laptop that’s now equipped with a high-end 14th-generation Intel Core processor.

System76 is on a mission to update its entire Linux laptop lineup to 14th Gen Intel CPUs and, after updating the Bonobo WS laptop, they now refreshed the Serval WS laptop with a 14th Gen Intel i9-14900HX CPU with 36 MB cache, 24 total cores, up to 5.8 GHz clock speed, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The Serval WS laptop is available in two variants with 15″ and 17″ matte displays. There are two 17″ variants of the Serval WS, one with 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate and another with 2K QHD (2560×1440) resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate. The 15″ model features a 165 Hz refresh rate.

Serval WS also features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 dedicated graphics, up to Up to 64GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, up to 8 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, Thunderbolt 4, 2.5 GbE Ethernet, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 high-speed ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a multi-color backlit chiclet US QWERTY keyboard.

“Display and performance also make the Serval WS the ideal gaming laptop,” said System76. “Benchmark tests in Cyberpunk on the RTX 4060 yielded 72FPS using the game’s high graphics setting. The Serval WS is at its peak with AI workloads.”

The new Serval WS laptop starts at $2099 USD for the base model that includes the Intel Core i9-14900HX CPU, 16GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM, 15.6″ display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, and 500 GB PCIe4 M.2 SSD storage. You can configure and buy your right now from System76’s online store.

System76 promises that they plan to update more Linux laptops in the first half of 2024.

Image credits: System76

