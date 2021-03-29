Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – Fates Divided DLC Is Now Available for Linux

UK-based Linux and Mac games publisher Feral Interactive announced today the release of the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – Fates Divided DLC on Steam for Linux and macOS platforms.

Launched almost two years ago, Total War: THREE KINGDOMS is a turn-based strategy real-time tactics video game developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

The game received several DLCs (Downloadable Content), including Yellow Turban Rebellion, Reign of Blood, Eight Princes, Mandate of Heaven, A World Betrayed, and The Furious Wild, and the latest DLC arrived on March 11th, 2021, as Fates Divided.

Now, it’s available for Linux and macOS platforms, thanks to the hard work from Feral Interactive, which is well-known for their awesome Linux ports including the Tomb Raider reboot, Life is Strange franchise, Total War: WARHAMMER, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, DiRT 4, XCOM 2 Collection, and many others.

The Total War: THREE KINGDOMS – Fates Divided chapter pack DLC brings new systems and mechanics to improve the overall gameplay, as well as the tumultuous 200 CE start date, a new cross-generational faction playable in 190 CE, 194 CE, and 200 CE, unique missions and narrative events, as well as more than 20 new units, including formidable Northern Army units.

You can buy the Fates Divided chapter pack DLC right now from Steam or Feral Interactive’s online store. Of course, you would need to own the Total War: THREE KINGDOMS game to be able to download and install this DLC on your GNU/Linux distribution.

Last updated 15 hours ago