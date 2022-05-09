Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) Will Reach End of Life on July 14th, 2022

The Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) operating system release will reach end-of-life on July 14th, 2022, and users are urged to upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) series.

Dubbed “Impish Indripo”, Ubuntu 21.10 was released on October 14th, 2021, and it’s an interim release supported with software and security updates for only nine months.

Canonical already slated the end-of-life for Ubuntu 21.10 on July 14th, 2022, two months from the moment of writing this article, to give users enough time to upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu release, in this case, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish).

After July 14th, 2022, Ubuntu 21.10 users will no longer receive software and security updates, which means that, in time, their installations will become vulnerable to all sorts of threats.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS was released on April 21st, 2022, and, after a week-long delay, Canonical opened up the upgrade path from Ubuntu 21.10. This means that you can start upgrading from Ubuntu 21.10 to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS at any point from today until July 14th, 2022, when the Impish Indri release reached end-of-life (EOL).

The Jammy Jellyfish release is not only supported for the next five years, until April 2027, but it also comes with a newer GNOME desktop environment, a newer and long-term supported kernel, as well as up-to-date GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source applications, including OpenSSL 3.0, GNU Binutils 2.38, Ruby 3.0, Python 3.10, LLVM 14, Glibc 2.35, and many others.

Meanwhile, Canonical already kicked off the development of the next interim release, Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu), which will see the light of day later this year on October 20th, 2022, but it’s highly recommended that you stick with the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release as it will get Ubuntu 22.10’s newer kernel and graphics stacks with the Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS point release in early February 2023.

