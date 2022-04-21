Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

Following today’s release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to version 22.04 and I want you to be the first to read about their new features and improvements.

Included as part of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release, there are the Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, Xubuntu 22.04 LTS, Lubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 LTS official flavors, which are packed with all the internal changes of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

On top of that, Kubuntu 22.04 LTS features the latest KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 21.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.92 software suites, all compiled against Qt 5.15.3. Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS also features the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment, but with a different layout and a more darkish theme by default.

Xubuntu 22.04 LTS comes with the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment with the Greybird 3.23.1 theme and elementary-xfce 0.16 icons by default, as well as Firefox as a Snap package, support for the GNOME 42 stack, refreshed user documentation, and the latest versions of the default Xfce apps. On the other hand, Lubuntu 22.04 LTS features the LXQt 0.17.0 desktop environment by default.

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS features the latest MATE 1.26.1 desktop environment by default with a much-improved Yaru theme that now supports accent color to keep up with the times, dark/light panels and panel icons, as well as many other tweaks and optimizations. Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS also updated in-house apps, including MATE Tweak, MATE HUD, Ubuntu MATE Welcome, and Ubuntu MATE Boutique, improved Ayatana indicators with Messages Indicator installed by default, and Blueman 2.2.4 for better Bluetooth support.

Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS is using the latest Budgie 10.6.1 desktop environment and offers improved support for Raspberry Pi devices. It also features a new “Align to grid” option when right-clicking on the desktop to align icons in a grid mode, better handling of file extensions, better support for printers, as well as many other additions and changes.

Last but not least, Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 LTS comes with the UKUI 3.0 desktop environment by default, which features several improvements to the Network Manager applet, power management, window switcher, panel, screensaver, greeter, theme, control center, system monitor, and other core components.

You can download Kubuntu 22.04 LTS, Xubuntu 22.04 LTS, Lubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu Studio 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu Budgie 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu Kylin 22.04 LTS right now using the direct download links below. All the official Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) flavors will be supported for three years with software and security updates, until April 2025.

Last updated 36 mins ago