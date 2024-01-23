Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 with HDR Support for Multiple Video Games

Valve released today Proton 8.0-5 as the latest version of this open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components that enable Linux users to play Windows games.

The biggest change in Proton 8.0-5 is that Valve added new HDR options on compatible hardware, including Steam Deck OLED, for several video games, including Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Resident Evil Village, Hogwarts Legacy, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Injustice 2, Alan Wake 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

On top of that, Proton 8.0-5 adds official support for more Windows games to play on Linux, including Grotesque Tactics: Evil Heroes, Welcome to Princeland, Red Tie Runner, Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

As expected, Proton 8.0-6 also brings improvements for previously supported games. These include Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, Starfield, Halo Infinite, Witcher 3, Resident Evil 2, Crysis 2 Remastered, Crysis 3, The Last of Us Part I, Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster, Final Fantasy VIII, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2, and Freefall 3050 A.D.

The Remnant: From The Ashes, Deep Rock Galactic, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, Mighty Switch Force! Collection, Aura: Fate of the Ages, Project Cars 2 and 3, Elite Dangerous, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, MareQuest: An Interactive Tail, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4, Aveyond 4: Shadow of the Mist, The Binding of Isaac, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Idle Spiral, NASCAR Heat 5, DiRT Rally, and Out of Ore games also received fixes.

Last but not least, Proton 8.0-5 enables nvapi support on Satisfactory, improves support for the Cinnamon desktop to allow games to switch monitors in full-screen mode, improves support for the VKB Gladiator NXT Evo and Virpil Constellation ALPHA-R joysticks, and fixes multiple memory leaks when playing videos in VRchat using AVPro.

Under the hood, Proton 8.0-5 ships with Wine-Mono 8.1.0, vkd3d-proton 2.10, DXVK 2.3-21-g1b31aa5d, dxvk-nvapi 0.6.4-20-g0a7c48b., and vkd3d-proton 2.11-19-g0e681135. More details about the fixes included in this update are available in the release notes.

Linux gamers will automatically receive this new Proton update the next time they open their Steam Client. You can also manually enable Proton 8.0-5 under “Settings > Compatibility > Run other titles with” in case you’re currently using Proton Experimental or a previous Proton version.

Last updated 1 hour ago