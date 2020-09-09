Zorin OS 15.3 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS

The Zorin OS project announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 15.3, the third maintenance update in the Zorin OS 15 series, which has been downloaded more than 1.7 million times since its launch in June 2019.

Zorin OS 15.3 comes six months after the release of Zorin OS 15.2 to offer those who want to deploy the Ubuntu-based operating system on new computers an up-to-date installation media, based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS (Bionic Beaver) release.

This means that Zorin OS 15.3 is powered by a new kernel, namely Linux 5.4 LTS, from the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, which is also shipping with the Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS release by default.

Of course, Zorin OS 15.3 also inherits all of Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS’s updated components, such as the latest LibreOffice 6.4.6 office suite, Mozilla Firefox 80.0.1 web browser, and many others.

On top of that, the Zorin OS team also included all the latest security patches and updated the Zorin Connect app for Android with full support for the latest Android versions, new “Send Files” and “Send Clipboard” buttons in the persistent notification, and automatic detection of devices on trusted Wi-Fi networks.

“The world has changed immensely since the previous point release,” said the Zorin OS developers. “With this new version of Zorin OS, we’ve focused on strengthening the core essentials of the operating system to bring you the features and reliability that help you work, play, and use your computer better.”

Zorin OS 15.3 is available for download right now from the official website and ships with the usual flavors, including Core, Lite, Education, Education Lite, as well as Ultimate and Ultimate Lite premium editions, which cost €39 EUR (~$46 USD) and include over 20 games, macOS and Windows desktop layouts, and business apps.

If you’re using Zorin OS 15.2 or a previous version on your personal computer, all you have to do to run version 15.3 is to update your installation using the Software Updater utility or by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in the Terminal app.

The Zorin OS 15 series will be supported with software updates and security patches for three more years, until April 2023. Meanwhile, the developers are working hard on the next major version, which will probably be based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS operating system series.

Last updated 8 hours ago