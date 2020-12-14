9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 13th, 2020

The eleventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 13th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

Thank you!

Big thank you again to all the donors and to everyone who followed us on social media. You guys rock! You know who you are and you’re awesome for helping me keep this Linux news website alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week has been quite interesting with not so many exciting Linux news, but a few of them very interesting. TUXEDO Computers is relentless in launching new Linux laptops, Valve was awesome at enabling support for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game on Linux, and Linus Torvalds brought us the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Mozilla Firefox 84 web browser

Tails 4.14 amnesic incognito live system

…and hopefully many other exciting news!

Last updated 2 days ago