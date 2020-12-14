9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 13th, 2020

The eleventh installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here, for the week ending on December 13th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things that have happened in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This week has been quite interesting with not so many exciting Linux news, but a few of them very interesting. TUXEDO Computers is relentless in launching new Linux laptops, Valve was awesome at enabling support for the Cyberpunk 2077 video game on Linux, and Linus Torvalds brought us the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel.
Hot news of the week
- Debian 11 “Bullseye” Installer received support for Pinebook Pro and other ARM devices
- CentOS Linux 8.3 launched based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.3
- Cyberpunk 2077 video game can run on Linux with the help of Valve
- KDE Applications 20.12 software suite arrived as a major update with many new features
- TUXEDO Book XP14 Linux Laptop launched with Intel Tiger Lake and NVIDIA GTX 1650
- openSUSE-Based GeckoLinux’s new release brought Bluetooth improvements and latest updates
- Rescuezilla 2.1 arrived with easier support for extract files from backups, based on Ubuntu 20.10
- KDE Frameworks 5.77 software suite launched with more than 250 fixes and improvements
- Armbian 20.11.3 arrived with Linux 5.9 support for more devices and PineCube support
- Linux 5.10 LTS was officially released as a long-term supported kernel series
Linux distributions released this week
- CRUX 3.6.1
- KDE neon 20201210
- Alpine Linux 3.12.2
- Zenwalk 15.0-201210
- Archman Linux 2020.12.09 Xfce
- Endless OS 3.9.1
- Garuda Linux 201205
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Ventoy 1.0.30
- Calibre 5.7.2
- youtube-dl 2020.12.12
- xfsprogs 5.10.0
- Linux kernel 5.9.14
- Linux kernel 5.4.83 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.163 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.248 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.248 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.212 LTS
- Wireshark 3.4.1
- OpenWrt 19.07.5
- Tor Browser 10.0.6
- Proton 5.13-4
- cURL 7.74.0
- AppArmor 2.13.6
- Opera 73.0.3856.257
- WordPress 5.6
- QEMU 5.2.0
- GNU Autoconf 2.70
- KDevelop 5.6.1
- OpenSSL 1.1.1i
Coming up next week
- Mozilla Firefox 84 web browser
- Tails 4.14 amnesic incognito live system
- …and hopefully many other exciting news!
