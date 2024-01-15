9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 14th, 2024

The 170th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 14th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

2024 kicked off in a big way for the Linux desktop as we got some nice releases starting with Solus 4.5 and Linux Mint 21.3. Furthermore, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users got a new kernel from Ubuntu 23.10, the Qubes OS and Libreboot projects announced support for more Linux laptops, PipeWire camera support was merged into OBS Studio, and the GNOME 46 desktop entered public testing.

On top of that, I warn you about the end of life for the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel series. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 14th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

GNOME 45.3

Linux kernel 6.8 Release Candidate

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 23 hours ago