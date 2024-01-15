9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 14th, 2024

The 170th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 14th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
2024 kicked off in a big way for the Linux desktop as we got some nice releases starting with Solus 4.5 and Linux Mint 21.3. Furthermore, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS users got a new kernel from Ubuntu 23.10, the Qubes OS and Libreboot projects announced support for more Linux laptops, PipeWire camera support was merged into OBS Studio, and the GNOME 46 desktop entered public testing.
On top of that, I warn you about the end of life for the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel series. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 14th, 2024.
Hot news of the week
- Solus 4.5 arrives with Calamares installer, PipeWire, Linux 6.6, and new Xfce edition
- Security-oriented Qubes OS is now pre-installed on StarBook Mk VI Linux laptops
- Linux kernel 4.14 reaches end of life after more than six years of maintenance
- Ubuntu 22.04 LTS is now powered by Linux kernel 6.5 from Ubuntu 23.10
- Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” is now available for download with Cinnamon 6.0
- PipeWire camera support is coming to OBS Studio for Linux desktops
- Libreboot open-source firmware now supports HP EliteBook 820 G2 laptops
- GNOME 46 alpha desktop is now available for public testing
- KDE Frameworks 5.114 adds new quality settings for AVIF images, fixes more bugs
Linux distributions released this week
- AVLinux 23.1
- Bluestar Linux 6.6.10
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.3 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.3 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.3 GNOME
- ExTiX 24.1
- Linux Mint 21.3 Cinnamon
- Linux Mint 21.3 Xfce
- Linux Mint 21.3 MATE
- TUXEDO OS 2-20240110
- Solus 4.5 Budgie
- Solus 4.5 KDE Plasma
- Solus 4.5 GNOME
- Solus 4.5 Xfce
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Lutris 0.5.15
- PulseAudio 17.0
- Linux kernel 5.10.207 LTS
- VueScan 9.8.24
- Firebird 5.0
- PipeWire 1.0.1
- Mesa 23.3.3
- Linux kernel 6.6.11 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.72 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.336 LTS
- Chromium 120.0.6099.216
- Htop 3.3.0
- Kodi 20.3
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.6.1
- Mozilla Firefox 121.0.1
- Telegram Desktop 4.14.4
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-26 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-26 (Clang)
- FreeCAD 0.21.2
- Samba 4.19.4
- Memtest86+ 7.00
Coming up next week
- GNOME 45.3
- Linux kernel 6.8 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
Last updated 23 hours ago