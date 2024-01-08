9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 7th, 2024

The 170th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 7th, 2024, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

2024 kicked off with some nice goodies for Linux and Open Source fans, starting with new Linux kernel security updates for Debian GNU/Linux 12 and 11 users, a new release of the Vim ubiquitous text editor, as well as new ISO releases of the Nitrux and IPFire distributions.

On top of that, the Linux Mint team announced their plans for the EDGE ISO of Linux Mint 21.3 to improve hardware support, GNOME devs implemented graphical remote logins for the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, and Linux kernel 6.7 is finally here with cool new features.

Oh, and yes, in case you haven’t noticed, we have a new design for the featured image, which I hope you’ll enjoy during 2024. The new “Weekly Roundup” image design was done by me, but I want to give special thanks to Khurasan Studio for their amazing fonts.

Without further ado, I’ll let you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released during this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for January 7th, 2024.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Linux Mint 21.3

GNOME 46 alpha

GNOME 45.3

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 2 days ago