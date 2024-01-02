Systemd-Free Distro Nitrux Kicks Off 2024 with New ISO Release

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.2.1 as the first ISO snapshot in 2024 for this systemd-free, Debian-based, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution built around the KDE Plasma desktop environment.

Powered by a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.6.9 LTS kernel, Nitrux 3.2.1 ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.10 LTS desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 5.114 and KDE Gear 23.08.4 software suites, all built against the long-term supported Qt 5.15 LTS application framework.

Apart from the usual driver and software updates included in the new Nitrux ISO snapshot, those who want to install this systemd-free distribution will find an updated Calamares graphical installer that now offers a checkbox to disable the default password strength validation, as well as an updated slideshow.

Nitrux 3.2.1 also brings various changes to the KDE Plasma-based NX Desktop environment including a Cover Switch effect for the window switcher, a new flag to let users restart the KWin X11 session, improved logging to save disk space, a new help section, updated themes, and improved fractional scaling.

New components have been added in this release, such as the phodav minimal WebDAV server, the Plasma Gamemode extension, the upstream rng-tools random number generator daemon, SPICE agent for Linux for remote access to virtual machines, pwgen for automatic password generation, and a PAM module to check password strength.

Nitrux 3.2.1 also adds KDE Wacom tablet KCModule, which implements a GUI for the Wacom Linux Drivers offering profile support to handle different button or pen layouts per profile. In addition, the new release adds new system fonts (Switzer and CamingoCode) and a new default wallpaper.

Last but not least, this release introduces the Polonium tiling window manager for the KDE Plasma desktop environment, the Active Blur plugin for KDE Plasma for those who want to blur the desktop wallpaper, as well as Plasma Drawer as a full-screen customizable launcher with application directories.

For increased network security, Nitrux 3.2.1 enables the MAC address randomization mode for networks in NetworkManager by default and the IPv6 Privacy Extensions standard (RFC 4941) in NetworkManager and Linux kernel by default.

Nitrux 3.2.1 is available for download right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. Remember that this first Nitrux ISO snapshot in 2024 is here only for new deployments and existing users should upgrade their installations using the Nitrux Upgrade utility.