9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 20th, 2021

The thirty-eighth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 20th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.

This has been a really interesting week with the release of Alpine Linux 3.14, which jumps into the KDE Plasma 5.22 bandwagon, the release of the Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 updated images for the “Buster” series, the first point release of Firefox 89 with Linux improvements, and an updated Dash to Panel extension for GNOME 40.

On top of that, there were goodies for early adopters as the upcoming Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” distro now has a beta release ready for public testing, and elementary OS 6 dropped a second beta release with more great stuff. Also, Linux gamers received a new major DXVK release with better support for more Windows games.

Lastly, a new Linux kernel security update arrived for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS Linux 7 users, and Canonical announced the upcoming end of life (EOL) of the Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) operating system release. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 20th, 2021, below!

