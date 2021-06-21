9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 20th, 2021

The thirty-eighth installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 20th, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, you can check it out here.
This has been a really interesting week with the release of Alpine Linux 3.14, which jumps into the KDE Plasma 5.22 bandwagon, the release of the Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 updated images for the “Buster” series, the first point release of Firefox 89 with Linux improvements, and an updated Dash to Panel extension for GNOME 40.
On top of that, there were goodies for early adopters as the upcoming Linux Mint 20.2 “Uma” distro now has a beta release ready for public testing, and elementary OS 6 dropped a second beta release with more great stuff. Also, Linux gamers received a new major DXVK release with better support for more Windows games.
Lastly, a new Linux kernel security update arrived for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 and CentOS Linux 7 users, and Canonical announced the upcoming end of life (EOL) of the Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) operating system release. You can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for June 20th, 2021, below!
Hot news of the week
- RHEL and CentOS 7 users received new kernel security update to fix Intel graphics flaws
- First KDE Plasma 5.22 point release arrives to improve the Wayland session for NVIDIA/AMD systems
- DXVK 1.9 is out with support for Nvidia ShadowLibs option in Final Fantasy XV, and much more
- Security-oriented Alpine Linux 3.14 arrived with KDE Plasma 5.22, QEMU 6.0, and many updates
- Linux Mint 20.2 Beta is ready for public testing with Cinnamon 5.0, Xfce 4.16, and MATE 1.24 editions
- Firefox 89.0.1 is out to improve WebRender performance and fix scrollbars on GTK themes
- elementary OS 6 Beta 2 polishes the installer UI and adds more Flatpak apps
- Dash to Panel GNOME Shell extension is here to turn GNOME 40 into KDE Plasma or Windows 10
- Canonical announced that Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) reaches end of life on July 22nd, 2021
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 “Buster” arrived with 55 security updates and 81 miscellaneous bugfixes
Linux distributions released this week
- Debian Edu (Skolelinux) 10.10
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 10.10 Standard
- Bluestar Linux 5.12.11
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 21.0.7 GNOME
- AVLinux 2021.06.18
- KDE neon 20210617
- Snal Linux 1.5
- Network Security Toolkit 34-12743
- Alpine Linux 3.14
- Antivirus Live CD 37.0-0.103.2
- Koozali SME Server 10.0
Linux apps, drivers, desktops and kernels released this week
- Mesa 21.1.3
- VLC 3.0.16
- BIND 9.16.18
- SQLite 3.36.0
- Linux kernel 5.12.12
- Linux kernel 5.10.45 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.127 LTS
- Pacstall 1.4
- Chromium 91.0.4472.114
- Rust 1.53.0
- OpenVPN 2.5.3
- Opera 77.0.4054.90
- Drupal 9.2.0
- Snort 3.1.6.0
- Linux kernel 4.19.195 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.237 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.9.273 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.4.273 LTS
- GNU Bash 5.1.8
- Mozilla Firefox 89.0.1
- DXVK 1.9
- GNU nano 5.8
- Chromium 91.0.4472.106
- Gnote 40.2
- Tor 0.4.6.5
- CMake 3.20.4
- fwupd 1.6.1
- MKVToolnix 58.0.0
- Webmin 1.979
- Postfix 3.6.1
Coming up next week
- Second KDE Plasma 5.22 point release
- … and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
