Audacious 4.3 Audio Player Adds PipeWire Plugin, Native Opus Decoder, and More

Audacious 4.3 open-source, cross-platform, and free audio player has been released as a major update that brings support for some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies, as well as various improvements.

Highlights of Audacious 4.3 include a new PipeWire output plugin, a native Opus decoder plugin, support for Ogg FLAC audio streams, support for reading embedded lyrics tags, as well as support for a new song length database format in the SID plugin.

With this release, Audacious now allows you to copy the file path in the song info dialog, adds a file filter to the Export Playlist file dialog, implements support for Publisher and Catalog Number tags, and adds support for albums with multiple artists in the Search tool.

Optional Qt 6 support has been added as well in this release, along with GTK 3 support, which is also optional. The developers note the fact that the application currently still defaults to GTK 2 and Qt 5 for its interface, but it can be forced to use GTK 3 and Qt 6. In addition, Audacious can now be built using Meson.

Various bugs were addressed in Audacious 4.3 to correctly display the song length for audio streams, correctly handle the libflac library when building the app without Ogg FLAC support, increase the M3U file size limit from 16 MB to 256 MB, and preserve existing FLAC Vorbis comments when altering metadata.

Romanian is now a supported language in Audacious 4.3, which also updates some of the existing translations and implements a new keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+F) for searching file names in the Qt interface.

Among other noteworthy changes, the Audacious 4.3 release removes the Alarm plugin due to serious bugs. For more details on these changes, check out the release notes, from where you can also download the new release as a source tarball. Audacious 4.3 is also available as a Flatpak app from Flathub.

Last updated 1 hour ago