Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Now Features Tiger Lake CPUs with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Marius Nestor
Canonical announced today the availability of the latest version of the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Linux laptop with Ubuntu preinstalled and the most recent Intel Core processors.

The biggest news is the fact that the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptop now features 11th Generation Intel Core 10nm “Tiger Lake” processors, which integrates the Intel Iris Xe graphics card for better gaming, as well as Thunderbolt 4 support for lightning fast data transfers.

Two processor options are available in this update, the 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with 8MB cache and a clock speed of up to 4.2 GHz, as well as the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with 12MB cache and up to 4.7 GHz clock speed.

The design hasn’t changed, as the Ubuntu-powered premium laptop features a beautiful and large 16:10 InfinityEdge display with Eyesafe technology that reduces the harmful blue light while maintaining vivid colors and a 91.5% screen-to-body ratio. It also features an edge-to-edge keyboard, a large touchpad, and fingerprint-reader support.

“Today’s announcement is the latest fruition of Project Sputnik, a partnership that sees Dell and Canonical arm developers with Ubuntu certified hardware that works out-of-the-box, enabling the highest levels of productivity,” said Canonical.

Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition is available to buy right now from Dell’s online store starting at $1,049.00 USD. You can configure it with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, up to UHD+ (4K) display, as well as Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 wireless, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 4-cell battery that promises up to 18 hours of battery life with a Full HD+ screen.

It’s no news that Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition comes preloaded with Canonical’s latest and greatest Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, which was added about three months ago. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is a great release, which has been rigorously tested by Canonical’s engineers to ensure a flawless experience from first boot, and which will be supported for the next 5 years.

