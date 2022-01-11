DXVK 1.9.3 Released with Improvements for Black Mesa, Crysis 3, and Many Other Games

DXVK developer Philip Rebohle announced today the release of DXVK 1.9.3 as the third maintenance update to the DXVK 1.9 series of this open-source Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux.

DXVK 1.9.3 is here about four months after DXVK 1.9.2 to make the DLSS implementation work on supported games in combination with dxvk-nvapi, optimize the D3D9 shader constants for games using software vertex processing, and fix a DXGI issue causing games to fail to enter full-screen mode on some displays that don’t support low rates across all resolutions.

In addition, this release introduces an option to provide more accurate emulation of the D3D9 floating point behavior. The new option is enabled by default for various games and it’s also here to fix issues in the Bayonetta, Red Orchestra 2, Dark Souls 2 (original version), Dog Fight 1942, Guilty Gear Xrd, Rayman Origins, and Richard Burns Rally video games.

As expected with all new DXVK updates, version 1.9.3 improves support for a bunch of Windows games that are playable on Linux via Wine. For example, it fixes a shadows regression in the Black Mesa game, fixes a shading issue in the Euro Truck Simulator game, and fixes missing characters on the character selection screen in the Injustice: Gods Among Us game.

It also fixes a white screen issue on startup in the Rocksmith 2014 game, fixes brightness issues with the shader model 3 option in the Spliter Cell: Chaos Theory game, fixes a rendering issue in the Sim City 2013 game, fixes overview map artifacts in the Guild 3 game, and adds a workaround for poor performance in the Crysis 3 Remastered game.

If you’re playing Windows games on your GNU/Linux distribution via Wine, it is highly recommended that you updated to DXVK 1.9.3 as soon as possible, which you’ll be able to install from the stable software repositories of your favorite distro in the coming days. You can also download the source tarball from the project’s GitHub page.

