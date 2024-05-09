Mixxx 2.4.1 DJ App Improves Support for Denon, Pioneer, and Traktor Controllers

Mixxx 2.4.1 open-source, free, and cross-platform DJ software for performing live mixes is now available for download with improved controller support and many bug fixes.

Mixxx 2.4.1 is the first point release in the latest Mixxx 2.4 stable series improving support for the Behringer DDM4000, Behringer BCR2000, Denon DJ MC6000MK2, Denon DJ MC7000, Hercules Inpulse 200, Pioneer CDJ, Pioneer DDJ-FLX4, Traktor Kontrol F1, Traktor S2 Mk1, and Traktor S3 controllers, as well as for the Nintendo Wii remote.

The controller I/O table has been updated as well to sort the action column by display string, the Track Properties dialog now prevents wiping metadata when applying twice quickly, FLAC recording was fixed for macOS and Windows systems, and Mixxx now always calculates the auto value for colorful console output.

The AutoDJ and LV Mix EQ components have also been improved in Mixxx 2.4.1, which also fixes scratching crossing loop boundaries for Waveforms and improves various skins including Deere, Tango, and Tango 64.

Mixxx 2.4.1 also fixes a possible crash that occurred in customs skins that usr parallel waveforms, improves the slider tooltip by adding support for WKnobComposed, adds animation to long press latching of the sync button, polishes FX chain controls, and adds track count and duration of History playlists in the sidebar.

For Linux users, this release adds support for updating removable devices and fixes the re-linking of directories when migrating between Linux and Windows systems. Check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page for more details about the changes included in this update.

Mixxx 2.4.1 is available for download for all supported platforms from the official website. On Linux, you can install it as a Flatpak app from Flathub or a Snap app from the Snap Store. However, Ubuntu users can install Mixxx using the official PPA repository on Launchpad.

