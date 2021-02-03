EndeavourOS Kicks Off 2021 with New ISO Release Powered by Linux 5.10 LTS and Xfce 4.16

Arch Linux-based EndeavourOS distribution gets its first ISO release in 2021 with Linux kernel 5.10 LTS, improves live environment and installation, and much more.

It’s been five months since the last ISO release of EndeavourOS, and those who want to try a well-done Arch Linux-based distribution, and one that’s friendly with beginners, can now download a new ISO image powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS long-term supported kernel series.

Of course, Linux kernel 5.10 LTS means better hardware support, so if you’ve tried EndeavourOS before and it didn’t work well with your PC, you should give the new ISO a try. In addition to the new kernel, EndeavourOS’s first ISO release in 2021 brings the latest Mesa 20.3 graphics stack series for improved gaming, along with the latest Nvidia 460.39 proprietary graphics driver for NVIDIA GPUs.

On top of all those goodies, the development team improved the live environment, which has been upgraded to the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, and the installation process to make it easier and smoother to install this Arch Linux-based distro.

EndeavourOS 2021 with Xfce 4.16

To achieve that, the team updated the Calamares graphical installer with the ability to choose a swapfile in addition to a traditional swap partition when selecting the automatic partition scheme, and made it possible for the mirrors to update automatically when choosing the online installation for a faster install process.

They also added the cross-platform Alacritty OpenGL terminal emulator in the live ISO, implemented the reflector-bash-completion package to make it easier for the distro to use the Reflector script that fetches the latest mirror list from Arch Linux’s Mirror Status page, added a new option in Welcome –pkglist=URL to let advanced users add extra packages during the installation, and added a new mirror in India for Indian users.

Several of the in-house built tools have been updated as well in this new release. For example, users are now able to easily configure eos-update-notifier directly from the Welcome app, eos-sendlog has been updated with the ability to send any text file from standard input to the Internet, and eos-pkginfo can now lookup more information about a package.

Due to popular demand, EndeavourOS now ships with UpdateInTerminal, a tool that lets you check and update the system when the eos-update-notifier tool is disabled. Last but not least, EndeavourOS now features a new theme and setup for the i3 window manager. More details are available in the release announcement page.

Last updated 12 hours ago