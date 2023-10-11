Fedora Slimbook Linux Laptop Launched with 3K Display, NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti

Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and Fedora Project announced today a new Linux laptop called Fedora Slimbook that’s optimized for the Fedora Linux distribution and features only Fedora software.

Meet the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook promising a new computing experience like never before. The Linux laptop features pre-installed Fedora software and comes with Slimbook’s sleek magnesium/aluminum design and a backlight keyboard that we’ve seen in previous models.

Fedora Slimbook is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H “Alder Lake” processor with 20 threads and 14 cores, 24 MB cache, up to 4.70 GHz clock speed, and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It also comes with up to 64GB RAM and up to 4TB NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop features a generous 16-inch 3K (2560x1600px) display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB, as well as a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for Linux gamers.

Fedora Slimbook comes pre-installed with the Fedora Linux Workstation edition featuring the GNOME desktop environment. Slimbook also collaborates with the GNOME foundation and they will donate 3% of the revenue from each Fedora Slimbook ultrabook sale for the development of GNOME.

“Installing Linux distributions can be a daunting task and can stand in the way of individuals adopting Open Source software,” said Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader. “The collaboration between Fedora Project and Slimbook has removed this hurdle by providing users with hardware featuring pre-installed Fedora software.”

Connectivity-wise, the laptop features a USB-C 3.2 Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, a USB-C 3.2 port with DisplayPort support, an HDMI 2.0 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack for input and output. Unfortunately, there’s no RJ45 Ethernet port on this model.

You can configure and buy this Fedora-powered Linux laptop right now from Slimbook’s online store for 1799,00 EUR (~$1,911 USD) for the base configuration with the Intel i7-12700H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, and 500GB SSD NVMe storage.

