GNOME 44.7 Optimizes Shell Application Search and Improves Performance

The GNOME Project released today GNOME 44.7 as the seventh maintenance update to the GNOME 44 “Kuala Lumpur” desktop environment series to fix more bugs and performance regressions.

GNOME 44.7 is here for users who are still using the GNOME 44 desktop environment series and promises to optimize application search in the GNOME Shell, whose performance was improved thanks to the devs addressing a performance degradation caused by a repeated signal leak.

GNOME Shell’s on-screen keyboard has been improved as well in this release by fixing the stuck backspace issue. Moreover, this update includes a fix for the Calendar pop-up to no longer shrink on date changes, as well as a fix for the Activities Overview and fixes for some crashes and other minor bugs.

GNOME 44.7 also comes with an updated version of the Nautilus (Files) file manager that improves Sushi integration, tree expansion in search results, reordering of bookmarks using drag and drop, connecting to remote servers, unmount detection on some non-native mounts, and fixes several crashes.

Just like the GNOME 45.2 release that arrived earlier this week, the GNOME 44.7 release includes gnome-bluetooth 42.7 to fix the bugs that prevented the Obex Push server from automatically accepting files from paired devices, which could cause the Connection switch on attached devices to look out of sync with the connection state.

Other than that, the GNOME 44.7 release improves Wayland support in the Mutter window and composite manager, improves HTTP/2 performance and adds support for building libnghttp2 as a subproject in libsoup, and fixes bugs in the libadwaita, GSSDP, libgsf, tracker-miners, and GUPnP components.

If you’re still using the GNOME 44 desktop environment series, you should update to the GNOME 44.7 release as soon as it lands in the stable software repositories of your GNU/Linux distribution. However, at this point, it’s highly recommended that you upgrade to the latest GNOME 45 release.

