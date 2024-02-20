Help Shape the Future of Kubuntu and Win Awesome Prizes

The Kubuntu and Kubuntu Focus teams announced today the Kubuntu Graphic Design Contest as a call for talented graphic designers to help shape the future of the KDE-focused distribution and win some awesome prizes.

The Kubuntu Graphic Design Contest is a joint effort between the Linux hardware vendor Kubuntu Focus and the team of developers behind Kubuntu Linux to modernize the Kubuntu brand/artwork, including elements like logo, fonts, color palette, as well as the default desktop environment, in time for the upcoming Kubuntu 24.04 LTS release.

“We’re seeking innovative designs that reflect the essence of Kubuntu while resonating with both current users and newcomers,” said Rick Timmis. “This competition invites talented designers to play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of the Kubuntu brand. It’s your chance to leave a lasting mark on one of the most beloved Linux distributions in the world.”

The Kubuntu Graphic Design Contest is open for entries now until March 31st, 2024. Graphic designers from all backgrounds are welcome to contribute their vision for Kubuntu’s future and the first-place winner will go home with a Kubuntu-powered computer, either the Kubuntu Focus Ir14 laptop or the Kubuntu Focus NX MiniPC with 32 GB of RAM.

But there’s not only one winner, as the Kubuntu team will also award the second and third places in the contest, who will win Kubuntu Focus branded merchandise of up to $50 USD shipped, a trophy, and a certificate. In addition, the second prize winner will also get a runner-up entry featured on the kubuntu.org website.

And, of course, winners will have the honor of seeing their designs on the desktops of the millions of Kubuntu/Ubuntu users using the KDE Plasma desktop environment. Even better, the contest allows for multiple entries from the same designer, allowing them to showcase their creativity.

Kubuntu 24.04 LTS will launch officially on April 25th, 2024, as part of the Noble Numbat (Ubuntu 24.04 LTS) operating system series. It will ship with the KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS desktop environment series and adopt the Calamares universal installer as the default graphical installer.

More details about the Kubuntu Graphic Design Contest can be found in the official announcement.

Image credits: Rick Timmis/Kubuntu Focus

