HP Linux Imaging and Printing Drivers Now Support Linux Mint 20 and openSUSE Leap 15.2

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing (HPLIP) drivers have been updated to version 3.20.9, a release that adds support for some of the latest GNU/Linux distributions and several new HP printers.

The HP Linux Imaging and Printing 3.20.9 release is here three and a half months after HLPIP 3.20.6 to add support for several recently released GNU/Linux distributions, including Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”, Debian GNU/Linux 10.4 “Buster”, as well as openSUSE Leap 15.2.

When installing HPLIP 3.20.9 in openSUSE Leap 15.2, it is highly recommended that you install the “lsb-release” package by running the su -c "zypper install lsb-release" command before starting the installation.

In addition to the newly supported distributions, the HP Linux Imaging and Printing drivers now support several new printers, including HP LaserJet MFP M234dw, HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe, HP Color LaserJet Managed MFP E57540dn, HP Color LaserJet Managed Flow MFP E57540c, HP Color LaserJet Enterprise MFP M578dn, and HP Color LaserJet Enterprise MFP M578f.

Furthermore, the HP Color LaserJet Enterprise Flow MFP M578c, HP Color LaserJet Enterprise Flow MFP M578z, HP Color LaserJet Managed E55040dw, HP Color LaserJet Managed E55040dn, HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M554dn, HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M555dn, and HP Color LaserJet Enterprise M555x printers are also supported in this release.

The new HP Linux Imaging and Printing release also addresses a vulnerability that may have affected the scanning functionality, and reverts recent plugin changes made in the models.dat file to improve compatibility for older HP printer and scanner models.

The HPLIP 3.20.9 release is available for download right now from the official website. Select your favorite distro from the list and download the automatic installer, which can be easily installed using these instructions.

Last updated 42 mins ago