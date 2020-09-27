KaOS Linux 2020.09 Released with KDE Plasma 5.19.5, Improved Installer

KaOS Linux 2020.09 has been released as the September 2020 updated ISO snapshot for this KDE Plasma-based, desktop oriented independent GNU/Linux distribution inspired by Arch Linux.

Coming two months after KaOS Linux 2020.07, the September 2020 release is here to further improve the Calamares installer by moving more modules to QML. The KaOS development team is well known for their contributions to the Calamares universal graphical installer used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions.

The Calamares installer in KaOS Linux 2020.09 ships with a completely rewritten Locale QML module that features an accurate and live world map. Moreover, the Keyboard QML module has been improved in this release with better visibility.

Two new applications landed in the September 2020 update of KaOS Linux. These are the Kdiff3 open-source utility for comparing or merging files and folders, and Keysmith, an open-source time and hash-based OTP (one-time password) application that generates tokens for 2FA (two-factor authentication) logins.

Of course, all the latest KDE goodies are here. KaOS Linux 2020.09 includes the latest KDE Plasma 5.19.5 desktop environment, which is accompanied by the KDE Applications 20.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.74.0 software suites, all built against the Qt 5.15.1 multi-platform and open-source application framework.

Other important updates included in the September 2020 release of KaOS Linux are the Mesa 20.1.8 graphics stack, GStreamer 1.18.0 multimedia framework, systemd 246 init system, NetworkManager 1.26.2 network connection manager, X.Org Server 1.20.9 display server, and LLVM/Clang 10.0.1 system compiler.

The toolchain has been updated as well and it now includes Python 3.8.5, Boost 1.73.0, Perl 5.30.3, Git 2.28.0, ICU 67.1, OpenCV 4.4.0, and Poppler 20.9.0. Unfortunately, KaOS Linux 2020.09 is still using the Linux 5.7 kernel series, which is no longer supported.

You can download KaOS Linux 2020.09 right now from the official website or using the direct download link below. However, existing KaOS Linux users need only to ensure their installations are up to date by running the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator.

