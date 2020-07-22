Meet the First KDE Slimbook Linux Ultrabook with AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs

The KDE Project and Slimbook unveiled today the third generation of the KDE Slimbook Linux laptop featuring the newest AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs and a refreshed design.

Meet KDE Slimbook III, the first of its kind to come with the newest AMD Ryzen 4000H series processors. Following in the footsteps of TUXEDO Computers’ TUXEDO Pulse 15 Linux laptop, the 3rd generation KDE Slimbook is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics.

It’s a sleek and well built ultrabook that comes in two variants, 14-inch and 15.6-inch. Both variants feature Full HD (1920×1080) IPS LED screens that cover 100% of the sRGB range, making colors more accurate and pleasing to the eye.

On top of that, you can buy the popular ultrabook with up to 64 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM, which makes it more powerful for your home office, as well as up to 2TB of SSD storage.

“All combined make the KDE Slimbook a one-of-a-kind machine, a machine that is ready for everything, from work and casual, everyday use, gaming and entertainment; passing through design, animation, 3D rendering, and hardcore software development,” said KDE.

The laptop also features a backlight keyboard with the KDE logo on the Super key and a large touchpad. In terms of battery life, the 14-inch model comes with a 47 W battery for up to 5 hours runtime with real use and the 15.6-inch models comes with 92.6 W battery promising up to 9 hours battery life with real use.

Connectivity-wise, the Linux laptop includes three USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port for wired network connections, as well as Intel Wifi 6 AX200 supporting the new Wi-Fi 6 standard.

But what makes KDE Slimbook special is the fact that it comes pre-installed with the Ubuntu-based KDE neon distribution, which features the latest and greatest KDE Plasma desktop environment, as well as ready-to-use Open Source apps, including the latest releases of the Krita digital painting software, Kdenlive video editor or the Blender and FreeCAD 3D design programs.

Besides KDE neon, you can also choose to buy the laptop with either Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Kubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS, Linux Mint 20, or Manjaro Linux 20.

You can configure and order the KDE Slimbook III right now via the official website from 899 EUR ($1,035 USD) for the 14-inch model and 929 EUR ($1,070 USD) for the 15.6-inch model. The price can go as high as 1748 EUR ($2,015 USD) for the 14-inch model and 1778 EUR ($2,050 USD) for the 15.6-inch model.

If you love KDE’s Plasma desktop, you should consider buying this Linux laptop to help the KDE Project continue their awesome work on the Plasma desktop and apps as part of the sales are being donated by Slimbook to the KDE Community.









Images: KDE/Slimbook