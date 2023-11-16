LXQt 1.4 Desktop Arrives for Lubuntu 23.10 Users, Here’s How to Install It

In a turn of events and at the request of numerous Lubuntu users, the Lubuntu developers have decided to backport the LXQt 1.4 desktop environment to the latest Lubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release.

Yes, you’re reading it right, you can now install the latest and greatest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment on your Lubuntu 23.10 computer in a few easy steps using the official Lubuntu Backports PPA (Personal Package Archive). Lubuntu 23.10 originally came with the LXQt 1.3 desktop environment by default.

Just the other day we wrote a story about LXQt 1.4 being available for Lubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) users and, at that moment in time, lead Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley told us that the team has no plans to bring LXQt 1.4 to newer Lubuntu releases as they’re focusing all of their efforts on Lubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat).

“Our intention has originally only been to release these updates for Long-Term Support [Lubuntu LTS] users. However, we have received an overwhelming amount of feedback from users and corporate partners alike, asking us to release these updates for 23.10. Therefore, we are making an exception by creating this additional repository,” said Simon Quigley.

Therefore, without any further ado, installing the LXQt 1.4 desktop environment on Lubuntu 23.10 is as easy as running the following commands in the QTerminal app. With the first line of commands, you will fully update your system, while the second line of command will install the Lubuntu Backports PPA for Lubuntu 23.10.

sudo apt update && sudo apt -y full-upgrade sudo add-apt-repository ppa:lubuntu-dev/backports-mantic

When the Lubuntu Backports PPA repository is successfully installed, you can re-run the sudo apt update && sudo apt -y full-upgrade commands to update your system and automatically pull the latest LXQt 1.4 packages. Wait for the update to complete and then reboot your system.

That’s it, you can now enjoy LXQt 1.4 on Lubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur). One thing to keep in mind is that this special Lubuntu Backports PPA for Lubuntu 23.10 will be deleted in April 2024 when Lubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) hits the streets.

Therefore, the Lubuntu devs urge Lubuntu 23.10 users to upgrade to Lubuntu 24.04 LTS as soon as possible after its release in April 2024, so you do not experience any issues or errors. Also, this special Lubuntu Backports PPA for Lubuntu 23.10 is not compatible with the Lubuntu Backports PPA for Lubuntu 22.04 LTS, so don’t mix them.

