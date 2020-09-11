Manjaro 20.1 “Mikah” Is Here with Linux 5.8, Latest KDE Plasma and GNOME Desktops

The Manjaro Linux team announced today the general availability of the Manjaro 20.1 release, which brings all the latest software updates and security fixes from the Arch Linux repositories.

Dubbed “Mikah,” Manjaro 20.1 is here five months after Manjaro Linux 20.0 “Lysia” and it features the latest Linux 5.8 kernel series for top-notch hardware support, latest Pamac 9.5 series for out-of-the-box package management with smarter performance, enhanced Alpm error handling, and better regex support.

Starting with this release, Manjaro Linux now also builds packages from Arch Linux’s AUR (Arch User Repository) and installs as many as possible in a single operation so you always have the latest package versions on your installations.

As expected with each new Manjaro release, the latest desktop environments are included. While the flagship edition remains powered by the lightweight Xfce 4.14 desktop environment, the KDE Plasma and GNOME editions ship with the Plasma 5.19.5 and GNOME 3.36.6 releases.

Of course, all editions have received improvements to a better Manjaro Linux experience. For example, the KDE Plasma edition comes with a completely re-designed look-and-feel and the latest KDE Applications 20.08 software suite, and the Manjaro Architect edition now supports ZFS installations.

Last but not least, Manjaro 20.1 includes updated KDE-git and Deepin packages, an enhanced MHWD (Manjaro Hardware Detection) tool with better handling of packages, as well as the usual Python and Haskell package updates.

“If you like following latest Plasma development you may also like to check out our current version of manjaro-kde-dev 3, which we build on a regular basis against kde-git master packages,” said project leader Philip Müller in the release notes.

The Manjaro Linux repositories have been updated as well and they now include the Bitwarden and Enpass password managers. Also included is the latest VirtualBox 6.1.14 virtualization manager for all you virtualization needs.

You can download Manjaro 20.1 right now from the official website. However, if you are already running Manjaro 20.0 on your personal computer, all you have to do is run the sudo pacman -Syu command in a terminal emulator to install all the latest software updates and security fixes.

Image: Manjaro

Last updated 4 hours ago