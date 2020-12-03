Manjaro 20.2 “Nibia” Released with Linux Kernel 5.9, KDE Plasma 5.20 and GNOME 3.38

The Manjaro Linux development team announced today the general availability of Manjaro Linux 20.2 as the second point release to the Manjaro Linux 20 series of this Arch Linux-based GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.

Dubbed “Nibia,” Manjaro Linux 20.2 is here about three months after Manjaro 20.1 “Mikah” to bring you all the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.

Compared to Manjaro 20.1, Manjaro Linux 20.2 upgrades the KDE Plasma desktop environment from Plasma 5.19 to the latest Plasma 5.20.4 release and the GNOME desktop environment from the GNOME 3.36 branch to the newest GNOME 3.38.2 release.

The GNOME edition features new tiling options in the GNOME Layout Switcher, OEM-style installation to make it easier to install Manjaro on your friend’s computer, improved terminal fonts, improved bmenu for system management in terminal, and Plymouth for boot animation on installed systems.

On the other hand, the flagship edition of Manjaro Linux sticks to the lightweight Xfce 4.14 desktop environment since Xfce 4.16 is still in the works and expected to be released in early 2021. If Cinnamon is your cup of tea, you’ll also find the newest Cinnamon 4.8 desktop environment in the software repositories.

Under the hood, the Manjaro Nibia release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 5.9 kernel series for top-notch hardware support, uses the Pamac package manager has been updated to version 9.5.12, and includes the usual Haskell and other upstream updates.

For new deployments or if you want to reinstall your Manjaro computer, you can download the Xfce, GNOME and KDE Plasma ISO images from the official website or using the direct download links below. Minimal ISO images are available to download for all three flavors as well, powered by the long-term supported Linux 5.4 LTS kernel.

