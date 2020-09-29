You might also like

Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1

Ubuntu MATE 20.04.1 for Raspberry Pi Now Has a Second Beta Ready for Testing

Linux Lite 5.2

Linux Lite 5.2 Is Now Ready for Testing Based on Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS

Arch Linux 5.8

First Arch Linux ISO Powered by Linux Kernel 5.8 Is Now Available for Download

Ubuntu 19.10

How to Install Ubuntu 19.10 with ZFS as Root File System

Zorin OS 15.3

Zorin OS 15.3 Officially Released, Based on Ubuntu 18.04.5 LTS

Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04

Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04 Unofficial Flavor Sees First Stable Release

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.