Nitrux 2.1 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 5.17, Latest KDE Plasma Goodies

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 2.1 as the latest stable version of this KDE Plasma oriented, systemd-free, and Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution.

Another month, another Nitrux release! Nitrux 2.1 is here still powered by the XanMod flavored Linux 5.16 kernel that was introduced in Nitrux 2.0, which has been updated to version 5.16.16, but it also adds support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series, which can be installed from the repositories.

“We have used version 5.16.16 of the XanMod kernel instead of the latest 5.17.1 for this release due to the package broadcom-sta-dkms failing to install during the creating of our ISO files; however, an installed system does not present this problem,” explained the devs.

As expected, Nitrux 2.1 also ships with some of the latest KDE Plasma updates, including the KDE Plasma 5.24.4 desktop environment released earlier this week, as well as the KDE Frameworks 5.92 and KDE Gear 21.12.3 software suites, all compiled against Qt 5.15.3.

Among other noteworthy changes, this release adds a shortcut to make it easier for users to install the Steam Client, adds driver packages containing firmware for Broadcom 43xx and Intel SOF devices, and introduces the ifuse FUSE file system implementation for accessing the contents of iOS devices, such as iPhone and iPod.

Of course, some of the included apps have been updated to their latest releases, such as the Mozilla Firefox web browser, and various bugs that were present in previous Nitrux releases were fixed. For more details, check out the release announcement page.

If you want to give Nitrux 2.1 a try on your personal computer, you can download the latest ISO image right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. Existing Nitrux users need only to ensure that they have the latest updates installed.

Last updated 1 day ago