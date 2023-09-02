Nitrux 3.0 Arrives with Improvements to Boot, Installation, and Upgrade

Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.0 as the latest install media for this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable GNU/Linux distribution leveraging the KDE software.

Powered by the Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.4.12 kernel, Nitrux 3.0 is here with the latest KDE Plasma 5.27.7 LTS desktop environment on top of Wayland and using a Git snapshot of the upcoming Mesa 23.3 open-source graphics stack for hardcore Linux gamers.

As the headline suggests, Nitrux 3.0 brings improvements to the boot process to improve hardware support by implementing a check in the Kernel Boot tool to verify the presence of the NVIDIA proprietary driver and restrict it from being used on computers with NVIDIA hardware.

The installation has been improved as well in this release, which comes with an updated Calamares graphical installer that now enables automatic login for the default graphical session upon installation and prevents an issue where Calamares performs certain tasks in chroot.

The same goes for Nitrux’s upgrade utility, which has been updated with the removal of kexec support since Kernel Boot does the same thing and a new rescue feature for backup redundancy that creates a compressed backup of the XFS root partition using Zstandard in addition to the backup of the SquashFS root directory.

“If such an interruption occurs, the root directory could be inconsistent and unusable, preventing access to the GUI or a TTY interface. This new operation enables users to restore the root partition from a Live session, ensuring recovery in such scenarios,” explains Nitrux developer Uri Herrera.

Other than that, Nitrux 3.0 includes security patches for the “Downfall” hardware flaw affecting Intel processors, as well as for the “INCEPTION” hardware flaw affecting AMD Zen processors, the latest AMD Open Source Driver for Vulkan (AMDVLK) and NVIDIA drivers, and the latest MauiKit and MauiKit Frameworks 3.0.1.

Apart from the updated components, several new packages were added in this release, namely the KGpg graphical interface for the GnuPG encryption utility, KWalletManager password manager, KWallet PAM integration for automatically unlocking your KDE Wallet on login using the user password, and the Synaptics DisplayLink graphics driver.

Of course, several bugs were addressed to make your Nitrux experience better. For more details, check out the release announcement page. Meanwhile, you can download Nitrux 3.0 right now from the announcement page or by clicking on the direct download link below.

Last updated 31 mins ago