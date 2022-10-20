Ubuntu 22.10 Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

Following today’s release of Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to version 22.10 and I want you to be the first to read about their new features and improvements.

Included as part of the Ubuntu 22.10 release, there are the Kubuntu 22.10, Xubuntu 22.10, Lubuntu 22.10, Ubuntu Unity 22.10, Ubuntu Studio 22.10, Ubuntu MATE 22.10, Ubuntu Budgie 22.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 22.10 official flavors, which are packed with all the internal changes of Ubuntu 22.10.

The highlight of the Kinetic Kudu flavors release is Ubuntu Unity 22.10 , which sees first ever release as an official Ubuntu flavor recognized by Canonical. Ubuntu Unity features the good old Unity7 desktop environment that Canonical used to maintain many years ago, and this should please many old Ubuntu users out there.

Ubuntu Unity 22.10

On top of that, Kubuntu 22.10 and Ubuntu Studio 22.10 ship with the KDE Plasma 5.25.5 desktop environment by default (with a dark theme) rather than the latest KDE Plasma 5.26 series, which should be available as an update in the following weeks, as well as the KDE Gear 21.12 and KDE Frameworks 5.98 software suites, all compiled against Qt 5.15.6 LTS.

Kubuntu 22.10 Ubuntu Studio 22.10

Xubuntu 22.10 with the Xfce 4.17 desktop environment, which is a development snapshot of the upcoming Xfce 4.18 release, though the About Xfce panel will show you Xfce 4.16. On the other hand, Lubuntu 22.10 features the latest LXQt 1.1.0 desktop environment by default.

Xubuntu 22.10 Lubuntu 22.10

Ubuntu MATE 22.10 features the latest MATE 1.26 desktop environment, while Ubuntu Budgie 22.10 ships with the Budgie 10.6.4 desktop environment by default. Both move to PipeWire by default and offer various quality-of-life improvements for a better and more enjoyable Linux desktop experience.

Ubuntu MATE 22.10 Ubuntu Budgie 22.10

Last but not least, Ubuntu Kylin 22.10 comes with the UKUI 3.0 desktop environment by default, which resembles the look and feel of the Windows 10 operating system.

Ubuntu Kylin 22.10

You can download Kubuntu 22.10, Xubuntu 22.10, Lubuntu 22.10, Ubuntu Unity 22.10, Ubuntu Studio 22.10, Ubuntu MATE 22.10, Ubuntu Budgie 22.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 22.10 right now using the direct download links below.

All the official Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) flavors will be supported with software and security updates for only nine months, until July 2023, and it will be superseded by Ubuntu 23.04 starting April 2023.

Last updated 2 days ago