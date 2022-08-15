9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 14th, 2022

The ninety-eight installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 14th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
Since it’s the holiday season and all that, this week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases. We only saw the launch of a minor EndeavourOS release, the release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS as yet another minor update, and new Kali Linux and KDE Frameworks releases.
On top of that, System76 revealed an updated Galago Pro Linux laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Linus Torvalds kicked off the development cycle of Linux kernel 6.0 and announced the first Release Candidate for public testing, and I show you how to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 14th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Arch Linux-based EndeavourOS Artemis Neo is now available as a minor update
- System76 refreshes its affordable Galago Pro Linux laptop with Alder Lake CPUs
- Kali Linux 2022.3 arrives with Linux 5.18, new hacking tools, and Test Lab environment
- Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04 LTS users receive new kernel updates, 8 security issues fixed
- Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) point release is now available for download
- Tutorial: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users can now finally upgrade to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- KDE Frameworks 5.97 adds support for 3rd-party credential storage methods to KDE apps
- Linus Torvalds announces first Linux kernel 6.0 Release Candidate
Linux distributions released this week
- Voyager Linux 22.04.1.1
- ExTiX 22.8
- SparkyLinux 6.4 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 6.4 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 6.4 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 6.4 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 6.4 MinimalCLI
- Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04.1
- openmamba 20220812
- KDE neon 20220811
- SmartOS 20220811
- Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS
- Ubuntu Server 22.04.1 LTS
- Kubuntu 22.04.1 LTS
- Xubuntu 22.04.1 LTS
- Lubuntu 22.04.1 LTS
- Ubuntu Budgie 22.04.1 LTS
- Ubuntu MATE 22.04.1 LTS
- Ubuntu Studio 22.04.1 LTS
- Ubuntu Kylin 22.04.1 LTS
- Kali Linux 2022.3
- Alpine Linux 3.16.2
- Garuda Linux 220809 dr460nized
- Garuda Linux 220808 dr460nized gaming
- Garuda Linux 220808 KDE Plasma Lite
- Garuda Linux 220808 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 220808 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 220808 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 220808 LXQt
- Garuda Linux 220808 MATE
- Garuda Linux 220808 i3
- Garuda Linux 220808 Qtile
- Garuda Linux 220808 Sway
- Garuda Linux 220808 Wayfire
- EndeavourOS Artemis Neo
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- rsync 3.2.5
- MKVToolnix 70.0.0
- Cacti 1.2.2
- Cinnamon 5.4.10
- Telegram Desktop 4.1.0
- XZ Utils 5.2.6
- Calibre 6.3
- xfsprogs 5.19.0
- Tor 0.4.7.10
- Git 2.37.2
- Rust 1.63.0
- NetworkManager 1.38.4
- Firebird 4.0.2
- Linux kernel 5.19.1
- Linux kernel 5.18.17 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.60 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.136 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.210 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.255 LTS
- Qt Creator 8.0.1
- Mesa 22.1.6
- PostgreSQL 14.5
- VueScan 9.7.90
- snapd 2.57.1
- FreeCAD 0.20.1
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.1.2
- Mozilla Firefox 103.0.2
- systemd 251.4
Coming up next week
- LibreOffice 7.4
- KDE Gear 22.08
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
