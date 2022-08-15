9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 14th, 2022

The ninety-eight installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 14th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

Since it’s the holiday season and all that, this week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases. We only saw the launch of a minor EndeavourOS release, the release of Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS as yet another minor update, and new Kali Linux and KDE Frameworks releases.

On top of that, System76 revealed an updated Galago Pro Linux laptop with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Linus Torvalds kicked off the development cycle of Linux kernel 6.0 and announced the first Release Candidate for public testing, and I show you how to upgrade from Ubuntu 20.04 LTS to Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 14th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

LibreOffice 7.4

KDE Gear 22.08

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

