9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 7th, 2022

The ninety-seven installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 7th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.
This has been a really great week for Linux news and release despite being the season of summer holidays. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users got a newer Linux kernel from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, KDE Plasma desktop fans received a new update with lots of goodies, Slax Linux returned to its roots, and Peppermint OS now offers a Devuan-based flavor for software freedom lovers.
This week also brought us two new releases of popular system rescue distros, SystemRescue and Rescuezilla, as well as new releases of Emmabuntüs and Ubuntu Unity. On top of that, I show you how to install Linux kernel 5.19 on Ubuntu, upgrade your Linux Mint 20.3 installations to Linux Mint 21, and take a look at the upcoming Fedora Linux 37 release on Raspberry Pi 4.
Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 7th, 2022.
Hot news of the week
- Tutorial: Linux kernel 5.19 is now available for Ubuntu and Ubuntu-based distributions
- GNU Linux-libre 5.19 kernel arrives for those who seek 100% freedom for their PCs
- Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is now powered by Linux kernel 5.15 LTS from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
- KDE Plasma 5.25.4 improves Plasma Wayland for Steam Proton games, fixes more bugs
- Emmabuntüs 1.02 brings Debian Bullseye 11.4 goodies, improves UEFI/Secure Boot support
- OBS Studio 28.0 promises 10-bit color support and HDR video encoding, Qt 6 port
- Review: An early look at Fedora Linux 37 on Raspberry Pi 4
- Slackware-based Slax Linux is back after 9 years of hiatus
- Peppermint OS now offers Devuan-based ISOs for software freedom lovers
- Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1 arrives with the latest Unity 7.6 desktop environment
- Tutorial: Linux Mint 20.3 users can now upgrade to Linux Mint 21
- Arch Linux-based SystemRescue 9.04 distro brings new packages and improvements
- Rescuezilla 2.4 Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery arrives based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux distributions released this week
- Rescuezilla 2.4
- SystemRescue 9.04
- EasyOS 4.3.2
- Robolinux 12.07 Xfce
- Robolinux 12.07 Cinnamon
- Robolinux 12.07 MATE
- Arch Linux 2022.08.05
- KDE neon 20220804
- Ubuntu Unity 22.04.1
- Hyperbola GNU/Linux 0.4.1
- Peppermint OS 08-02-2022 (Debian)
- Peppermint OS 08-02-2022 (Devuan)
- Tails 5.3.1
- Emmabuntus DE4 1.02
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 22.1.4
- lighttpd 1.4.66
- Mutt 2.2.7
- Mozilla Thunderbird 102.1.1
- QPrompt 1.1.0
- Telegram Desktop 4.0.4
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.2 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2022.Q3.2 (DEB)
- GNU Binutils 2.39
- PHP 8.1.9
- CMake 3.24.0
- util-linux 2.38.1
- Mesa 22.1.5
- Webmin 1.999
- Blender 3.2.2
- Linux kernel 5.18.16
- Linux kernel 5.15.59 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.135 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.209 LTS
- Chromium 104.0.5112.79
- DXVK 1.10.3
- NVIDIA 515.65.01
- GNU nano 6.4
- Python 3.10.6
- GNU C Library 2.36
- IceWM 2.9.9
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-45 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.0-45 (Clang)
- Cinnamon 5.4.9
Coming up next week
- Galago Pro refresh
- Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
