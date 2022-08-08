9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 7th, 2022

The ninety-seven installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 7th, 2022, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with things here.

This has been a really great week for Linux news and release despite being the season of summer holidays. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users got a newer Linux kernel from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, KDE Plasma desktop fans received a new update with lots of goodies, Slax Linux returned to its roots, and Peppermint OS now offers a Devuan-based flavor for software freedom lovers.

This week also brought us two new releases of popular system rescue distros, SystemRescue and Rescuezilla, as well as new releases of Emmabuntüs and Ubuntu Unity. On top of that, I show you how to install Linux kernel 5.19 on Ubuntu, upgrade your Linux Mint 20.3 installations to Linux Mint 21, and take a look at the upcoming Fedora Linux 37 release on Raspberry Pi 4.

Below, you can enjoy these and much more in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for August 7th, 2022.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Galago Pro refresh

Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

