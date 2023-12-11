9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 10th, 2023

The 166th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 10th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got some cool releases, especially for our Raspberry Pi 5 computers as Alpine Linux and Kali Linux distributions added support for the Rasberry Pi model and there’s also a new major Raspberry Pi OS release that brings lots of goodies. This week also brought us a new Debian Bookworm update.

On top of that, the upcoming Linux Mint 21.3 and Zorin OS 17 distributions arrived for public beta testing, new GNOME and KDE Plasma updates bring more fixes, and I tell you all about Lubuntu 24.04’s new features. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 10th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Other GNU/Linux news of interest

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

…hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

