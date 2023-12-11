9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 10th, 2023

The 166th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 10th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got some cool releases, especially for our Raspberry Pi 5 computers as Alpine Linux and Kali Linux distributions added support for the Rasberry Pi model and there’s also a new major Raspberry Pi OS release that brings lots of goodies. This week also brought us a new Debian Bookworm update.
On top of that, the upcoming Linux Mint 21.3 and Zorin OS 17 distributions arrived for public beta testing, new GNOME and KDE Plasma updates bring more fixes, and I tell you all about Lubuntu 24.04’s new features. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 10th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Zorin OS 17 Beta arrives with Quick Settings, Spatial Desktop, and more
- GNOME 45.2 is out with various fixes and performance improvements
- Ethical hacking distro Kali Linux 2023.4 brings support for Raspberry Pi 5
- KDE Plasma 5.27.10 improves Night Color with automatic location, fixes bugs
- Raspberry Pi OS gets a dark GTK theme, better Raspberry Pi 5 support
- Alpine Linux 3.19 is here with Linux kernel 6.6 LTS and Raspberry Pi 5 support
- LibreOffice 7.6.4 office suite is now available for download
- Linux Mint 21.3 Beta is now available for download with Cinnamon 6.0
- Lubuntu 24.04 LTS to ship with optional Wayland session, improved installer
- Debian 12.4 “Bookworm” arrives with 94 bug fixes and 65 security updates
Other GNU/Linux news of interest
Linux distributions released this week
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 Live KDE Plasma
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 Live GNOME
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 Live Xfce
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 Live Cinnamon
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 Live MATE
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 Live LXQt
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 Live LXDE
- Debian GNU/Linux 12.4 Live Standard
- Regata OS 23.0.38
- CachyOS 231210 KDE Plasma
- CachyOS 231210 GNOME
- Puppy Linux 10.0.3
- Alpine Linux 3.19
- SparkyLinux 7.2 KDE Plasma
- SparkyLinux 7.2 Xfce
- SparkyLinux 7.2 MATE
- SparkyLinux 7.2 LXQt
- SparkyLinux 7.2 MinimalGUI
- SparkyLinux 7.2 MinimalCLI
- TUXEDO OS 2-20231206
- KDE neon 20231206
- Raspberry Pi OS 2023-12-05
- EasyOS 5.6.5
- Kali Linux 2023.4
- XeroLinux 2023.12
- SolydK 12 KDE Plasma
- SolydX 12 Xfce
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Tor 0.4.8.10
- Flatpak 1.14.5
- DNF 4.18.2
- Linux kernel 6.6.5 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.66 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.142 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.203 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.263 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.301 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.332 LTS
- SeaMonkey 2.53.18
- Rust 1.74.1
- Python 3.12.1
- Chromium 120.0.6099.71
- Krita 5.2.2
- Transmission 4.0.5
- systemd 255
- WordPress 6.4.2
- CMake 3.28.0
- cURL 8.5.0
- Shotwell 0.32.4
- Tor Browser 13.0.6
- Blender 4.0.2
- Node.js 21.4.0
- Snort 3.1.76.0
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-22 (GCC)
- ImageMagick 7.1.1-22 (Clang)
- util-linux 2.39.3
- fwupd 1.9.10
Last updated 4 hours ago