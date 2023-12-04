9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 3rd, 2023

The 165th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 3rd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
This week we got another round of great GNU/Linux news and releases, starting with the release of the Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment with initial Wayland support and the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack with Raspberry Pi 5 support and lots of game improvements, and continuing with the end of life for the Linux 6.5 kernel series and new major releases of Nitrux, Armbian, NixOS, Arch Linux, and 4MLinux.
On top of that, the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment reached public beta testing phase and Valve released a new stable Steam Client update with some Linux fixes. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 3rd, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Nitrux 3.2 arrives with Aesthetic FHS, Linux kernel 6.6 LTS, and updated installer
- Linux kernel 6.5 reaches end of life, it’s time to upgrade to Linux kernel 6.6 LTS
- Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment arrives with initial Wayland support
- KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment is now available for public beta testing
- Mesa 23.3 Linux graphics stack brings NVK Vulkan driver, Raspberry Pi 5 support
- 4MLinux 44 adds system-wide VA-API support and improves printing support
- Armbian 23.11 is here with Linux kernel 6.6 LTS and support for new devices
- Latest Steam Client update improves Steam Overlay for CS2 and other games on Linux
- NixOS 23.11 “Tapir” is out with the GNOME 45 desktop and Wi-Fi 6 support
- digiKam 8.2 open-source photo management app is now available for download
- Shotcut 23.11 open-source video editor adds NVIDIA AV1 hardware encoding
- Arch Linux’s December 2023 ISO release brings Linux 6.6 LTS, updated installer
Other GNU/Linux news of interest
- Roundcude webmail software has found its new home with Nextcloud
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 will drop support for X.Org packages, focusing on Wayland
- GNOME 46 desktop environment to allow remote logins to a Wayland desktop
- OpenZFS 2.2.2 fixes a data corruption bug
- Tails 5.20 anonymous OS fixes a browser fingerprinting issue and improves WhisperBack
- Linux kernel 6.6 LTS arrived for Fedora Linux users
Linux distributions released this week
- Mabox Linux 23.12
- OpenMediaVault 7.0-11
- Arch Linux 2023.12.01
- Bluestar Linux 6.6.3
- ArcoLinuxD 23.12.03
- ArcoLinuxL 23.12.03
- ArcoLinuxS 23.12.03
- GnoppixNG 23.12 KDE Plasma
- NixOS 23.11 KDE Plasma
- NixOS 23.11 GNOME
- Alpine Linux 3.18.5
- KDE neon 20231130
- Proxmox 3.1 Backup Server
- Linuxfx 11.4.3 KDE Plasma
- 4MLinux 44.0
- 4MServer 44.0
- 4MLinux 44.0 Core
- Q4OS 5.4 KDE Plasma
- Q4OS 5.4 TDE
- SpiralLinux 12.231120 KDE Plasma
- SpiralLinux 12.231120 GNOME
- SpiralLinux 12.231120 Xfce
- SpiralLinux 12.231120 Cinnamon
- SpiralLinux 12.231120 Budgie
- SpiralLinux 12.231120 LXQt
- SpiralLinux 12.231120 MATE
- Tails 5.20
- Nitrux 3.2
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- DBeaver 23.3.0
- Linux kernel 6.6.4 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.65 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.141 LTS
- MKVToolnix 81.0
- Apache NetBeans 20
- snapd 2.61.1
- Docker 23.0.8
- Telegram Desktop 4.12.2
- OpenZFS 2.2.2
- HPLIP 3.23.12
- Shotcut 23.11
- digiKam 8.2.0
- Mozilla Firefox 120.0.1
- Perl 5.38.2
- systemd 254.7
- Mesa 23.3
- Cinnamon 6.0.0
- Chromium 119.0.6045.199
- Linux kernel 6.5.13
- Linux kernel 5.10.202 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.262 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.300 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.331 LTS
- MAME 0.261
- CMake 3.27.9
- Inkscape 1.3.2
- LLVM 17.0.6
- qBittorrent 4.6.2
- Mir 2.16.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.5.1
- Samba 4.19.3
Coming up next week
- Zorin OS 17 Beta
- GNOME 45.2
- GNOME 44.7
- KDE Gear 23.08.4
- New KDE Frameworks release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
