9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 3rd, 2023

The 165th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 3rd, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

This week we got another round of great GNU/Linux news and releases, starting with the release of the Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment with initial Wayland support and the Mesa 23.3 graphics stack with Raspberry Pi 5 support and lots of game improvements, and continuing with the end of life for the Linux 6.5 kernel series and new major releases of Nitrux, Armbian, NixOS, Arch Linux, and 4MLinux.

On top of that, the upcoming KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment reached public beta testing phase and Valve released a new stable Steam Client update with some Linux fixes. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 3rd, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Other GNU/Linux news of interest

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Zorin OS 17 Beta

GNOME 45.2

GNOME 44.7

KDE Gear 23.08.4

New KDE Frameworks release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 day ago