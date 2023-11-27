9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 26th, 2023

The 164th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 26th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got a lot of cool news, starting with the release of the Firefox 120 web browser with its new privacy features and continuing with OpenSSL 3.2, Qt Creator 12, PipeWire 1.0, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0, Rocky Linux 9.3, and EndeavourOS Galileo all as major updates.

On top of that, our sponsor TUXEDO Computers announced a new all-AMD Linux gaming laptop and I take an early look at Firefox 121 with Wayland support enabled by default. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 26th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Armbian 23.11

New Arch Linux ISO release

GNOME 45.2

GNOME 44.7

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

