9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 26th, 2023

The 164th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 26th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got a lot of cool news, starting with the release of the Firefox 120 web browser with its new privacy features and continuing with OpenSSL 3.2, Qt Creator 12, PipeWire 1.0, OpenMandriva Lx 5.0, Rocky Linux 9.3, and EndeavourOS Galileo all as major updates.
On top of that, our sponsor TUXEDO Computers announced a new all-AMD Linux gaming laptop and I take an early look at Firefox 121 with Wayland support enabled by default. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 26th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 120 arrives with new privacy features, Picture-In-Picture enhancements
- Open Source NVIDIA Vulkan driver NVK reaches Vulkan 1.0 conformance
- Fwupd 1.9.9 brings support for Lenovo X1 Yoga Gen7 530E 2-in-1 laptops
- Rocky Linux 9.3 brings back Cloud and Container images for PowerPC 64-bit LE
- EndeavourOS ditches Xfce for KDE Plasma with the Galileo release
- Mozilla Firefox 121 to enable Wayland support by default on Linux
- Arch Linux installer Archinstall 2.7 adds support for Unified Kernel Image (UKI)
- OpenSSL 3.2 adds support for TCP Fast Open on Linux, Argon2 KDF, and more
- LibreOffice 7.6.3 office suite is out now with more than 110 bug fixes
- Qt Creator 12 arrives with Screen Recording and Compiler Explorer plugins
- TUXEDO Sirius 16 unveiled as TUXEDO Computers’ first all-AMD Linux gaming laptop
- OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 is here as the last KDE Plasma 5 release, powered by Linux 6.6 LTS
- PipeWire 1.0 “El Presidente” is out as a major update for the future of Linux multimedia handling
Linux distributions released this week
- Archman Linux 2023.11.26 Xfce
- Bluestar Linux 6.6.2
- SysLinuxOS 12.2 GNOME
- SysLinuxOS 12.2 MATE
- OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 KDE Plasma
- OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 KDE Plasma Slim
- OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 GNOME
- OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 LXQt
- IPFire 2.27 Core Update 181
- Ultramarine 39 KDE Plasma
- Ultramarine 39 GNOME
- Ultramarine 39 Pantheon
- Slackel Live 7.7.2 Openbox
- Proxmox 8.1 Virtual Environment
- KDE neon 20231123
- rlxos 2023.11
- ExTiX 23.11
- Regata OS 23.0.32
- EndeavourOS Galileo
- Rocky Linux 9.3
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- AMDVLK 2023.Q4.2 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2023.Q4.2 (DEB)
- Qt 6.6.1
- PipeWire 1.0
- Perl 5.38.1
- SQLite 3.44.2
- Calibre 7.1.0
- PHP 8.3.0
- Qt Creator 12.0.0
- OpenSSL 3.2.0
- Tor Browser 13.0.5
- LVM 2.03.23
- HandBrake 1.7.1
- NVIDIA 545.29.06
- SQLite 3.44.1
- Snort 3.1.75.0
- OpenZFS 2.2.1
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.5.0
- Tor Browser 13.0.4
- MPV 0.37.0
- qBittorrent 4.6.1
- Distrobox 1.6.0.1
- Git 2.43.0
- fwupd 1.9.9
- Mozilla Firefox 120
- Linux kernel 6.6.2 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.5.12
- Linux kernel 6.1.63 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.139 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.201 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.261 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.299 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.330 LTS
Coming up next week
- Armbian 23.11
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- GNOME 45.2
- GNOME 44.7
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
