9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 19th, 2023

The 163rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 19th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week we got lots of cool news, starting with the launch of Steam Deck OLED and new major Blender, HandBrake, and Calibre versions with great new features, and continuing with the availability of the latest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment and Linux kernel 6.6 for Lubuntu/Ubuntu users.
On top of that, the Linux 6.6 kernel has been declared LTS and I take a look at MX Linux 23 on the Raspberry Pi 5 computer. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 19th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- AlmaLinux OS 9.3 is here as a free Red Hat Enterprise Linux alternative
- Blender 4.0 arrives with support for AMD RDNA2 and RDNA3 APUs, Node tools
- Fwupd 1.9.8 brings support for uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads
- Lubuntu 22.04 LTS users can now install the LXQt 1.4 desktop environment
- Tutorial: How to install Linux kernel 6.6 on Ubuntu or Linux Mint
- Review: Hands-On with MX Linux 23 on Raspberry Pi 5
- HandBrake 1.7 is out with AMD VCN AV1 and NVIDIA NVENC AV1 encoders
- Steam Deck OLED is now available to order with HDR display and bigger battery
- LXQt 1.4 desktop arrives for Lubuntu 23.10 users, here’s how to install it
- It’s official: Linux kernel 6.6 will be LTS, supported until December 2026
- Calibre 7.0 e-book manager introduces new Notes feature, support for Audio EPUBs
- Inkscape 1.3.1 arrives with more than 70 bug fixes and two new features
Linux distributions released this week
- CachyOS 231118 KDE Plasma
- CachyOS 231118 GNOME
- Berry Linux 1.38
- Oracle Linux 9.3
- KDE neon 20231116
- Mabox Linux 23.11
- Tails 5.19.1
- KaOS Linux 2023.11
- AlmaLinux OS 9.3
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GNU gettext 0.22.4
- SciTE 5.4.0
- DBeaver 23.2.5
- Inkscape 1.3.1
- GTK 4.12.4
- OpenVPN 2.6.8
- Calibre 7.0
- Blender 4.0.1
- Shotwell 0.32.3
- HandBrake 1.7.0
- Audacity 3.4.2
- Rust 1.74.0
- PipeWire 0.3.85
- Wireshark 4.2.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.4.3
- Chromium 119.0.6045.159
- btrfs-progs 6.6.2
- CMake 3.27.8
- Telegram Desktop 4.11.8
- BIND 9.18.20
- fwupd 1.9.8
- MariaDB 11.0.4
- LLVM 17.0.5
- GStreamer 1.22.7
Coming up next week
- Firefox 120
- Armbian 23.11
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
