9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 19th, 2023

The 163rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 19th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

This week we got lots of cool news, starting with the launch of Steam Deck OLED and new major Blender, HandBrake, and Calibre versions with great new features, and continuing with the availability of the latest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment and Linux kernel 6.6 for Lubuntu/Ubuntu users.

On top of that, the Linux 6.6 kernel has been declared LTS and I take a look at MX Linux 23 on the Raspberry Pi 5 computer. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 19th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 120

Armbian 23.11

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 16 hours ago