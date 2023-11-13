9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 12th, 2023

The 162nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 12th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Thank you!

This week we reached a major milestone on Twitter, 40K followers, and I would like to thank everyone for your continued support. I would also like to thank our donors for their support this week, as well as everyone else for posting comments, linking and sharing our articles, and for sending tips and suggestions.

This has been a really great week for Linux users as we got some cool announcements and releases, starting with Fedora Linux 39, FFmpeg 6.1, and Ubuntu Touch OTA-3, and continuing with more updates for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, as well as new GIMP, OBS Studio, and Clonezilla Live releases.

On top of that, elementary OS 8 has some interesting details outlined, TUXEDO Computers unveils a new AMD-only Linux laptop, and I take a look at Ubuntu 23.10 on Raspberry Pi 5. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 12th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Steam Deck OLED availability

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 day ago