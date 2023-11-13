9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 12th, 2023

The 162nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 12th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This has been a really great week for Linux users as we got some cool announcements and releases, starting with Fedora Linux 39, FFmpeg 6.1, and Ubuntu Touch OTA-3, and continuing with more updates for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, as well as new GIMP, OBS Studio, and Clonezilla Live releases.
On top of that, elementary OS 8 has some interesting details outlined, TUXEDO Computers unveils a new AMD-only Linux laptop, and I take a look at Ubuntu 23.10 on Raspberry Pi 5. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 12th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Fedora Linux 39 is now available for download, powered by Linux kernel 6.5
- elementary OS 8 to ship with Wayland by default, based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
- GIMP 2.10.36 arrives with support for ASE & ACB palettes, new gradient, and more
- Clonezilla Live 3.1.1 bumps kernel to Linux 6.5, adds many disk cloning improvements
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 is out now with OTA support for PinePhone and PineTab devices
- KDE releases alpha versions of Plasma 6, Frameworks 6, and Gear 24.02
- KDE Gear 23.08.3 arrives with more fixes for your favorite KDE apps
- FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” is here with VAAPI AV1 encoder, HW Vulkan decoding
- TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux laptop unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU
- Review: First look at Ubuntu 23.10 on Raspberry Pi 5
- OBS Studio 30 is out with support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux
- KDE Frameworks 5.112 improves support for NetworkManager 1.44, fixes bugs
- Linus Torvalds announces first Linux kernel 6.7 Release Candidate
Linux distributions released this week
- MakuluLinux 2023-11-09
- Bluestar Linux 6.6.1
- EasyOS 5.6.1
- BackBox Linux 8.1
- KDE neon 20231109
- Fedora Linux 39 Workstation
- Fedora Linux 39 Server
- Fedora Linux 39 KDE Plasma
- Fedora Linux 39 Xfce
- Fedora Linux 39 Cinnamon
- Fedora Linux 39 Budgie
- Fedora Linux 39 MATE
- Fedora Linux 39 LXQt
- Fedora Linux 39 LXDE
- Fedora Linux 39 i3
- Fedora Linux 39 Sway
- Fedora Linux 39 SoaS
- Clonezilla Live 3.1.1-27
- TUXEDO 2-20231106
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20231106
- Slackel 7.7.1 Openbox
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Telegram Desktop 4.11.7
- OBS Studio 30.0
- FFmpeg 6.0.1
- GNU Bash 5.2.21
- systemd 254.6
- Tor 0.4.8.9
- PostgreSQL 16.1
- OpenVPN 2.6.7
- KiCad 7.0.9
- WordPress 6.4.1
- Snort 3.1.74.0
- Audacity 3.4.1
- Firebird 4.0.4
- Linux kernel 6.6.1
- Linux kernel 6.5.11
- Linux kernel 6.1.62 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.260 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.298 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.329 LTS
- Chromium 119.0.6045.123
- Nuspell 5.1.4
- VueScan 9.8.21
- GIMP 2.10.36
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.4.2
- Mir 2.13.1
- DNF 4.18.1
- Mozilla Firefox 119.0.1
- GNU Octave 8.4.0
Coming up next week
- Steam Deck OLED availability
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
