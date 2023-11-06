9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 5th, 2023

The 161st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 5th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week we got some interesting news and releases, starting with an unexpected VLC release to fix important issues, a major NVIDIA graphics driver release with more Wayland improvements, a major release of the LXQt desktop environment, and a new monthly snapshot of the systemd-free Nitrux distribution.

On top of that, GNOME Shell and Mutter join the GNOME 45.1 bandwagon, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS gets its first daily builds, LibreOffice 7.5 approaches end of life, and Ubuntu 23.04 users can finally upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 5th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Fedora Linux 39

KDE Gear 23.08.3

New KDE Frameworks release

Linux kernel 6.7 Release Candidate

