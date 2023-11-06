9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 5th, 2023

The 161st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 5th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Thank you!
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
This week we got some interesting news and releases, starting with an unexpected VLC release to fix important issues, a major NVIDIA graphics driver release with more Wayland improvements, a major release of the LXQt desktop environment, and a new monthly snapshot of the systemd-free Nitrux distribution.
On top of that, GNOME Shell and Mutter join the GNOME 45.1 bandwagon, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS gets its first daily builds, LibreOffice 7.5 approaches end of life, and Ubuntu 23.04 users can finally upgrade to Ubuntu 23.10. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 5th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel is here for software freedom lovers
- VLC 3.0.20 brings fixes for a potential security issue and the AV1 hardware decoder
- NVIDIA 545.29.02 Linux graphics driver is out with Wayland improvements, more
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) daily build ISOs are now available for download
- Fwupd 1.9.7 adds support for more Synaptics Prometheus fingerprint readers
- GNOME Shell and Mutter 45.1 released with Xwayland and Wayland improvements
- Immutable distro Nitrux 3.1 brings revamped upgrade utility, latest KDE software
- Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
- Tutorial: How to upgrade from Ubuntu 23.04 to Ubuntu 23.10
- LibreOffice 7.5.8 is here as the last update in the series, upgrade to LibreOffice 7.6 now
- LXQt 1.4 desktop environment arrives with new features and improvements
Linux distributions released this week
- NuTyX 23.11.0 KDE Plasma
- NuTyX 23.11.0 GNOME
- NuTyX 23.11.0 Xfce
- NuTyX 23.11.0 Budgie
- NuTyX 23.11.0 Cinnamon
- NuTyX 23.11.0 MATE
- NuTyX 23.11.0 Enlightenment
- NuTyX 23.11.0 LXQt
- NuTyX 23.11.0 LXDE
- NuTyX 23.11.0 Openbox
- NuTyX 23.11.0 JWM
- NuTyX 23.11.0 CDE
- KDE neon 20231102
- XeroLinux 2023.11
- Arch Linux 2023.11.01
- BakAndImgCD 44.0
- Tails 5.19
- GnoppixNG 23.11 KDE Plasma
- Garuda Linux 231029 dr460nized
- Garuda Linux 231029 dr460nized-gaming
- Garuda Linux 231029 KDE Plasma Lite
- Garuda Linux 231029 GNOME
- Garuda Linux 231029 Xfce
- Garuda Linux 231029 Cinnamon
- Garuda Linux 231029 Sway
- Garuda Linux 231029 i3
- Garuda Linux 231029 Qtile
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- BleachBit 4.6.0
- btrfs-progs 6.6.1
- DBeaver 23.2.4
- Exim 4.97
- Tor 0.4.8.8
- Telegram Desktop 4.11.3
- FileZilla 3.66.1
- Audacity 3.4.0
- PipeWire 0.3.84
- Linux kernel 6.5.10
- Linux kernel 6.1.61 LTS
- GNU awk 5.3.0
- IceWM 3.4.4
- Chromium 119.0.6045.105
- Postfix 3.8.3
- XZ Utils 5.4.5
- Krita 5.2.1
- Ghostscript 10.02.1
- SQLite 3.44.0
- fwupd 1.9.7
- NVIDIA 545.29.02
- LLVM 17.0.4
- lighttpd 1.4.73
- VLC 3.0.20
- Linux kernel 6.6
Coming up next week
- Fedora Linux 39
- KDE Gear 23.08.3
- New KDE Frameworks release
- Linux kernel 6.7 Release Candidate
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
