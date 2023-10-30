9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 29th, 2023

The 160th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 29th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week was packed with some awesome releases, starting with the Linux 6.6 kernel series with its long-anticipated Intel Shadow-Stack support, a new stable release of the popular Firefox web browser, and the first point release of the latest and greatest GNOME 45 desktop environment series.
On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming Firefox 120 web browser, Linux Mint 21.3 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distributions, as well as Mozilla’s APT repo for Debian/Ubuntu users. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 29th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 119 is now available for download with new features and improvements
- KDE Plasma 5.27.9 improves Plasma Wayland and Flatpak-based GNOME apps
- Firefox 120 will finally let Ubuntu users import Chromium browser data in the Firefox Snap
- TUXEDO Linux gaming laptops powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPUs are back
- Latest Steam Client update enables new VR gamepad UI in SteamVR beta on Linux
- GNOME 45.1 improves Flatpak permission checks, adds support for more CPUs
- Linux Mint 21.3 to ship with Cinnamon 6.0 and experimental Wayland support
- Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” is slated for release on April 25th, 2024
- Linux kernel 6.6 officially released with Intel Shadow-Stack support and more
- Mozilla doubles down on Firefox DEB package for Debian-based Linux distros
Linux distributions released this week
- Snal Linux 1.30
- ArcoLinuxL 23.11.03
- ArcoLinuxD 23.11.03
- ArcoLinuxS 23.11.03
- TUXEDO OS 2-20231025
- KDE neon 20231025
- Regata OS 23.0.18
- MakuluLinux 2023-10-20
- Bluestar Linux 6.5.8
- Plop Linux 23.5
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- Linux kernel 6.6
- MKVToolnix 80.0
- Docker 24.0.7
- Sigil 2.0.2
- exfatprogs 1.2.2
- Tor Browser 13.0.1
- Snort 3.1.73.0
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.4.1
- Linux kernel 6.5.9
- Linux kernel 6.1.60 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.137 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.199 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.259 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.297 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.328 LTS
- PHP 8.2.12
- AMDVLK 2023.Q4.1 (RPM)
- AMDVLK 2023.Q4.1 (DEB)
- XOrg Server 21.1.9
- MySQL 8.2.0
- MAME 0.260
- OpenSSL 3.1.4
- FileZilla 3.66.0
- VueScan 9.8.19
- Mozilla Firefox 119.0
Coming up next week
- New Arch Linux ISO release
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
