9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 29th, 2023

The 160th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 29th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week was packed with some awesome releases, starting with the Linux 6.6 kernel series with its long-anticipated Intel Shadow-Stack support, a new stable release of the popular Firefox web browser, and the first point release of the latest and greatest GNOME 45 desktop environment series.

On top of that, I tell you all about the upcoming Firefox 120 web browser, Linux Mint 21.3 and Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distributions, as well as Mozilla’s APT repo for Debian/Ubuntu users. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 29th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

New Arch Linux ISO release

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

Last updated 1 day ago