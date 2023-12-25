9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 24th, 2023 – Happy Holidays!

The 168th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 24th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
Happy Holidays!
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! ‘Tis the season of loving and caring, I wish you all Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas wherever you are, and thank you so much for your continued support in 2023.
This week we got some hot news starting with the release of Fedora Asahi Remix for Apple Silicon and the release of Armbian Linux for Raspberry Pi 5 devices, and continuing with Mozilla Firefox 121 bringing Wayland support by default on Linux, as well as the release of Zorin OS 17 with all of its goodies.
On top of that, this week brought us new QEMU, Darktable, Plymouth, and HandBrake releases, and I tell you all about GNOME’s upcoming GUADEC 2024 conference. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 24th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- Mozilla Firefox 121 is now available for download with Wayland by default on Linux
- Fedora Asahi Remix officially released for Apple Silicon Macs
- Armbian Linux is now available for Raspberry Pi 5 computers
- QEMU 8.2 arrives with new virtio-sound device, RISC-V KVM AIA support, and more
- Zorin OS 17 is here with Quick Settings menu, Spatial Desktop effects, and more
- GUADEC 2024 conference will be held in Denver for the GNOME 47 desktop
- Darktable 4.6 open-source RAW image editor brings support for new cameras
- TUXEDO Control Center 2.1 arrives with exciting new functions
- Plymouth Linux graphical boot manager now better handles display rendering
- HandBrake 1.7.2 improves automatic selection of Dolby Vision Level
Other GNU/Linux news of interest
- Debian Project plans to phase out 32-bit x86 support
- openSUSE brings systemd-boot and full disk encryption in Tumbleweed and MicroOS
- Enlightenment 0.26 desktop environment arrives after more than a year of work
Linux distributions released this week
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.1 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.1 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.1 GNOME
- Tails 5.21
- KDE neon 20231221
- Zorin OS 17 Core
- Bluestar Linux 6.6.7
- Rhino Linux 2023.4
- Qubes OS 4.2.0
- TUXEDO OS 2-20231218
- OpenMediaVault 7.0-15
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- HandBrake 1.7.2
- systemd 255.2
- Cacti 1.2.26
- Enlightenment 0.26.0
- Raspberry Pi Imager 1.8.4
- GNU Autoconf 2.72
- Postfix 3.8.4
- Snort 3.1.77.0
- Tor Browser 13.0.8
- Darktable 4.6.0
- FileZilla 3.66.4
- GNU GRUB 2.12
- Linux kernel 6.6.8 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.69 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.144 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.205 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.265 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.303 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.334 LTS
- PHP 8.3.1
- BIND 9.18.21
- QEMU 8.2.0
- MuseScore 4.2
- Mozilla Thunderbird 115.6.0
- Cinnamon 6.0.2
Coming up next week
- Linux Mint 21.3
- New Year’s Eve!
- …and hopefully some other exciting Linux news and releases!