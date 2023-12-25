9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 24th, 2023 – Happy Holidays!

The 168th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 24th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

Happy Holidays!

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! ‘Tis the season of loving and caring, I wish you all Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas wherever you are, and thank you so much for your continued support in 2023.

This week we got some hot news starting with the release of Fedora Asahi Remix for Apple Silicon and the release of Armbian Linux for Raspberry Pi 5 devices, and continuing with Mozilla Firefox 121 bringing Wayland support by default on Linux, as well as the release of Zorin OS 17 with all of its goodies.

On top of that, this week brought us new QEMU, Darktable, Plymouth, and HandBrake releases, and I tell you all about GNOME’s upcoming GUADEC 2024 conference. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 24th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Other GNU/Linux news of interest

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week