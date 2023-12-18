9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 17th, 2023

The 167th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 17th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.
This week was a bit slow in Linux news and releases because everyone is now preparing for the festive holidays. Apart from some small software updates from KDE, GNOME, and Ardour, we got a new major release of the Calamares graphical installer for GNU/Linux distributions.
On top of that, Manjaro Linux and postmarketOS also dropped major updates, and Canonical warned us about the upcoming end of life of Ubuntu 23.04. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 17th, 2023.
Hot news of the week
- KDE Gear 23.08.4 Released as the Last Update in the Series
- Calamares 3.3 Released as the Next Generation Graphical Installer for Linux
- Ardour 8.2 Open-Source DAW Adds Note Tupling, Support for Solid State Logic UF8
- Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” to Reach End of Life on January 25th, 2024
- GNOME 44.7 Optimizes Shell Application Search and Improves Performance
- Manjaro 23.1 “Vulcan” Is Available for Download with GNOME 45, Linux 6.6 LTS
- KDE Frameworks 5.113 Released for Plasma 5 Users with Various Improvements
- KDE Plasma 6 for Mobile Devices Is Shaping Up Nicely with Support for Applets
- postmarketOS 23.12 Brings the GNOME 45 Desktop to Linux Phones and Tablets
Linux distributions released this week
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.0 Xfce
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.0 KDE Plasma
- Manjaro Linux 23.1.0 GNOME
- Bluestar Linux 6.6.6
- KDE neon 20231214
- Univention Corporate Server 5.0-6
- openmamba GNU/Linux 20231210
Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week
- GnuCash 5.5
- DevedeNG 4.18.0
- Shotcut 23.12
- PeaZip 9.6.0 (Qt)
- PeaZip 9.6.0 (GTK)
- systemd 255.1
- Calibre 7.2.0
- CMake 3.28.1
- Cinnamon 6.0.1
- btrfs-progs 6.6.3
- Mesa 23.3.1
- Linux kernel 6.6.7 LTS
- Linux kernel 6.1.68 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.15.143 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.10.204 LTS
- Linux kernel 5.4.264 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.19.302 LTS
- Linux kernel 4.14.333 LTS
- Chromium 120.0.6099.109
- Qt Creator 12.0.1
Coming up next week
- Firefox 121
- Zorin OS 17
- …and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!
