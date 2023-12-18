9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 17th, 2023

The 167th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 17th, 2023, keeping you guys up to date with the most important things happening in the Linux world. If you missed last week’s 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup, catch up with everything GNU/Linux/Open Source here.

This week was a bit slow in Linux news and releases because everyone is now preparing for the festive holidays. Apart from some small software updates from KDE, GNOME, and Ardour, we got a new major release of the Calamares graphical installer for GNU/Linux distributions.

On top of that, Manjaro Linux and postmarketOS also dropped major updates, and Canonical warned us about the upcoming end of life of Ubuntu 23.04. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for December 17th, 2023.

Hot news of the week

Linux distributions released this week

Linux apps, drivers, desktops, and kernels released this week

Coming up next week

Firefox 121

Zorin OS 17

…and hopefully many other exciting Linux news and releases!

